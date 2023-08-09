Home page politics

From: Stephen Schmid

Split

Multi-award-winning actor and singer John Legend has also been at the side of those fighting for stronger abortion rights in Ohio. © IMAGO/Cara Owsley/The Enquirer

In Ohio, the right to abortion is to be enshrined in the constitution. Republicans want to prevent that. The first attempt fails.

Columbus-Im US state of Ohio a higher hurdle for constitutional amendments was rejected. The note asked whether at least 60 percent of the votes would be needed to change the constitution by referendum. The background to the illiberal push was a planned referendum in November to enshrine the right to abortion in the state constitution. The Republicans want to prevent that – initially with a so-called “Issue 1” vote.

Republican test balloon bursts

According to the newspaper’s projections, the special vote in Ohio spoke USAToday and the news channel CNN Late on Tuesday evening (local time) the majority of eligible voters opposed raising the necessary majority for constitutional amendments to 60 percent by referendum.

The vote under the keyword “Issue 1” was also seen as a kind of political test balloon for other US states: If the outcome in Ohio was successful from their point of view, the Republicans would have tried a similar strategy in other states to gain access to abortion rights complicate.

Couldn’t score with voters either with content or with his status: “Right to Life” President Mike Gonidakis. © IMAGO/Andrew Carter/Marion Star

Ohio has passed ban on abortions after the sixth week of pregnancy

The employers’ associations also mobilized for a “yes” vote. The reason for this was that the acceptance of “Issue 1” would also have raised the hurdles for higher statutory minimum wages in Ohio. In addition to those who support abortions, trade unions also emerge stronger from the special vote.

However, the focus was on abortion rights: After the Supreme Court in the USA In July 2022, Ohio had already passed a ban on abortions after the sixth week of pregnancy. However, according to two polls released in June and July, 58 percent of Ohio residents support abortion rights being enshrined in the state constitution.

US Supreme Court: These are the judges of the Supreme Court View photo gallery

If the referendum planned for November turns out accordingly, this would not be the first state to enshrine abortion rights independently after the Supreme Court’s decision. Last year, the majority of people in the US states of Kansas, Kentucky and Michigan voted in favor of strengthening abortion rights.

Biden celebrates victory over Republican push

US President Joe Biden welcomed the result of the vote in Ohio. The people of Ohio had rejected a “blatant attempt” by the Republicans to “weaken the voice of the electorate and to further erode the freedom of women to make their own medical decisions,” Biden said, adding: “Tonight, democracy won.” (sch/afp)