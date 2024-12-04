We need your help to continue reporting

Collaborate with Newtribuna

@Montagut | The establishment of liberal state proposed a model in relation to access to housing based on the safeguarding of two fundamental rights for the bourgeoisieand they were the right of property and the right of freedom of contract.

In times of Cortes of Cádiz a was approved law on June 8, 1813 on urban and rural leases, although it could not be developed due to the return of absolutism with Ferdinand VII. But upon his death and with the process of building the liberal State underway, the question of housing and renting it was also included in it. Thus, the decree of September 6, 1836 reestablished the law of 1813. But it was only the starting point, since different regulatory provisions began to be made regarding leases (rentals) and evictions, and always under the almost sacred respect for the rights that we stated at the beginning. Important, in this sense, was the law of April 9, 1842 which was dedicated to regulating the rentals of houses and urban buildings. It stipulated that the price of rentals should be regulated through the market of supply and demand, the backbone principle of economic liberalism. From the first point of the law it was clear that the principle of free autonomy and initiative would govern, and that it would later be included in the Civil Code. The Law had to be applied throughout the national territory, surpassing the old provisions that used to be applicable in the municipalities, raising differences between them. In this sense, the regional law was also repealed.

The confiscation processes promoted the creation of a powerful group of bourgeois property owners, generating an evident speculative process.

For its part, starting in 1855 the Civil Procedure Lawa very important aspect, especially after the reform of 1881, already in full Restorationbecause it regulated judicial procedures regarding the evictions. These issues would be incorporated into the Civil Code of 1888.

We must also take into account that the confiscation processes promoted the creation of a powerful group of bourgeois owners, becoming owners of important and numerous urban properties, generating an evident speculative process and, as a consequence, the creation of true fortunes based in these real estate assets, with the consequent almost dizzying increase in the price of urban land. Mendizábal did not fail to explain that one of the objectives of the confiscation that he launched was, precisely, to generate a family of property owners, who would commit themselves to the defense of the new liberal order that was being built in the face of the challenge of Carlism and its defense of a previous order, typical of Old Regime.

The Law had to be applied throughout the national territory, surpassing the old provisions that used to be applicable in the municipalities. Foral law was also repealed

If we add to this phenomenon the growing demographic pressure in the main Spanish cities in the 19th century, there would consequently be a more than notable increase in the price of rentals, which weighed on the disadvantaged classes, absorbing a large part of their family budgets. . Added to this circumstance was another very harmful one for workers and their families, which was none other than the terrible conditions of popular housing, given the degradation of urban areas.