Deputies of the LDPR plan to submit to the State Duma a bill this year on linking the OSAGO policy to the driver and abolishing the depreciation coefficient for payments under the “auto-citizenship”. This was announced on November 30 by Yaroslav Nilov, deputy chairman of the LDPR faction in the State Duma, writes “Gazeta.Ru”.

The main innovation proposed by the deputies is to allow car owners to decide on their own whether to tie their OSAGO policy to their car or to the driver, depending on the specific situation or economic benefit.

“For example, a family has several cars and one driver. Why does he need to issue OSAGO for each car, if he can issue a policy for himself? And vice versa – when there is one car and many family members who drive it. In neighboring countries, for example, there is an OSAGO tied to the driver,” Nilov said.

According to the parliamentarian, a draft law will also be prepared on the exclusion of the depreciation factor when compensating under OSAGO. Because of him, the owners of old cars receive meager compensation. Insurers explain this by the fact that the parts on these cars have undergone a lot of wear and tear, while the insurance business does not take into account the fact that the owners of such cars pay no less for insurance than the owners of new cars.

The OSAGO law has been rewritten for insurers and does not take into account the interests of drivers. Insurance companies are looking for ways not to pay compensation for accidents, they are constantly trying not to recognize accidents as insured events in order to save money, the parliamentarian stressed.

“Insurance companies are constantly whining, declaring that their work is unprofitable, but at the same time they do not leave the market. If you whine, leave. There will be two or three large companies that will deal with this area. Let the rest stop offering their services, there will even be more order, ”the deputy chairman of the Liberal Democratic Party said.

On November 25, it became known that drivers in Russia will be able to buy a compulsory civil liability insurance policy (OSAGO) with an extension to Belarus. As the head of the All-Russian Union of Insurers (VSS) Evgeny Ufimtsev noted, such an opportunity may appear as early as January 2023. According to the specialist, this project is being carried out jointly with Belarus, so there should not be any price competition between Russian and Belarusian insurers. According to Yevgeny Ufimtsev, the decisive factor will be that such an OSAGO policy can be bought by a resident of each of the two countries.