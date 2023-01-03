In the midst of the scandal for having lied about numerous aspects of his record, the new Republican congressman from New York City and Long Island, George Santos, joined the House of Representatives on Tuesday. While he is the subject of numerous investigations, including one announced Monday in Brazil for the alleged theft of a checkbook in 2008, Democrat Tom Suozzi, who lost his seat to Santos, defined the day in an opinion article in ‘The New York Times ‘ with the stinging headline ‘A hustler replaces me in Congress today’.

Santos ‘The Liar’ unfurled a web of lies handpicked to tick all the boxes in a political popularity contest: being the descendant of a wealthy, biracial (part black) Ukrainian-Jewish descendant of Holocaust survivors. He also said he has helped develop carbon capture technology, worked at companies like Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, as well as holding degrees from Baruch College and New York University. Numerous investigations by the press confirmed the non-existence of records about him in any of these instances.

Record in political falsehood



With a nerve that sets a new record in political falsehood, in a tweet he went as far as to affirm that “on September 11 he took the life” of his mother, when in fact she died in 2016.

Wrapped in a plot worthy of the novelist Patricia Highsmith, the talented Santos has not been able to explain either where the 700,000 dollars came from, which he defined as “own funds”, with which he financed his electoral campaign. Two years earlier, he stated in a financial report that he had no relevant assets or income.

Santos has admitted being guilty of having “beautified” his resume, but not of being “a criminal who defrauded the country by inventing a fictitious character” to be elected. The only thing that seems to be true, so far, is his name and his claim to be gay.