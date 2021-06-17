“It will not ease the consumer’s pocket and it will lower the producer price, discouraging the cattle activity “, said Carlos Iannizzotto, President of Coninagro, at the end of a meeting held by the Liaison Table with exporting meat packing plants, where the dissatisfaction with the partial lifting of the stocks for meat exports.

“We are not satisfied that there are agreements without the representation of the producers being present,” he complained. Nicolas Pino, President of the Sociedad Rural Argentina (SRA). Y Carlos Achetoni He added: “It mainly bothers the government’s unconsulted forms with the primary sector.” He also participated Jorge Chemes, president of the Argentine Rural Confederations (CRA), from where the total lifting of the restrictions has been requested.

At the national headquarters of the cooperative entity this Wednesday night they also said present Mario ravettino, president of the ABC consortium, and other meat industrialists such as Alejandro Dubois, Martín Costantini, Hugo Borrell and Carlos Riusech. “It was a very good meeting of work and understanding,” said Ravettino.

“We dialogue to internalize ourselves, waiting to see which way the government takes. We are all looking for a better future for the productive sector, consumers and the country, “reflected spokesmen from the Liaison Table.

And they explained that they are “summoning relevant entities and actors to dialogue and agree because it is a central, neuralgic conflict. Our intention and vocation for dialogue is not a declamatory question, in fact it never ceased. We ask the president for an audience and he has ignored the production sector“.

In that sense, they considered the announced agreement as “transcended”. And they questioned both the restrictions for certain cuts and the export quotas.

“The real way out is to produce more. If we want cheaper meat for the domestic market, we have to encourage more production and return to the ratio of 2 heads per inhabitant “, proposed Iannizzotto. And he claimed:” The governments, the political leadership, must agree so that Argentina has a stock of 90 million heads, that’s the most genuine way to get cheap meat. We must inevitably increase the stock, and meanwhile address the situation, but with the production on the table, not run to the side”.

On the inflationary discussion, Iannizzotto stated that “in this case the productive sector functions as a supplier of meat and By increasing competition between slaughterers, it prevents few actors from concentrating market power and being price makers. That is why from Coninagro we always emphasize that, in fact, a genuine way to moderate the final price paid by the consumer is to encourage and promote greater production, so that the greater supply of goods regulates the price of the channels that demand meat “.

And he concluded that “in the disaggregation of prices, it is important to be pedagogical for that people can understand. The leaders are also here to explain and interpret two effects of this endemic evil that plagues our country: first, it produces a rise in prices, in turn decreasing the purchasing power of citizens, therefore consumption declines among the poorest population and the middle class is affected by rising inflation. Meanwhile, companies need more money to absorb costs and that is where the problem of job“.