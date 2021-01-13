Shortly after the government backed down with the closure of corn exports amid protests and the cessation of marketing by producers, the Liaison Board stated that “the objective of the strike is accomplished “.

“The strike is accomplished and our objective has been accomplished,” said the president of the Argentine Rural Society (SRA), Daniel Pelegrina.

The representatives of the main agrarian entities decided to end the force measure after the Government gave way with the closure of exports. For Pelegrina, that step back was achieved “thanks to the pressure we put on the media and that the producers did not sell“.

“The error has been provenIt has risen and that is why from now on we have to lift the commercial ceasefire and now to seek the maximum possible dialogue, “insisted the rural leader.

Producers camped out on the road in Rosario during the rural protest against the Government. Photo: Juan José García.

Pelegrina, on behalf of the Liaison Board, announced that they will ask Alberto Fernández to speak: “We are going to ask the President of the Nation to consult us when they are going to take a measure of this nature,” he remarked.

And he closed: “We want to talk to the president, he understands in some way and the negative effect that is generated abroad. If they want to increase exports to generate foreign exchange has to have us as allies not as enemies“.

In the last hours and after lifting the stocks on corn exports, the Minister of Agriculture, Luis Basterra, took aim at the agrarian leadership by maintaining that “there was overt violence“.

“There have been acts of manifest violence, chases of pickup trucks, of making the trucks stop without any kind of authority, of opening nozzles where the cereal is unloaded … It is an area that the Justice will have to solve, but Argentina is not up for this type of measure, “said the minister in dialogue with Radio 10.

And he added: “The Argentina of the violent is not the Argentina that is going to allow us to get out of a situation as difficult as facing a pandemic.”