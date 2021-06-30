In this June the Pride, the recognition and the right to non-discrimination of people and diversity. The entertainment industry has sought to give rise to characters Lgbt of video games in various titles. But, maybe as with Tiny Tina from Borderland / Wonderland, you have not noticed their presence.

As we have mentioned before, the representation of characters Lgbt video game is an important first step in inclusion and acceptance. Well, it is calculated that close 90% of LGBT + people who play video games they have been harassed for it. But sometimes this inclusion is found in the subtext, so why not make it explicit?

Borderlands, a case of inclusion of LGBT video game characters

Borderlands is a first person shooter video game in a post apocalyptic world that knows how to balance a unique humor with an engaging atmosphere, interesting stories and RPG elements. Therefore, it is not surprising that some of its protagonists are characters Lgbt of videogames.

During the prequel we learn more about Athena Y Janey springs and we see how they flirt with each other during various campaigns. Their relationship is made explicit when during a dialogue option in Tales from the Borderlands, both women confirm that they will soon marry

But they are not the only ones. Similarly, we know that Tiny Tina, an expert assassin is also part of the community Lgbt. Soon in the story, we learn that from a crush with Mad moxxi decides to work with her. But, if the argument is that ‘at that age you don’t know’, Anthoby burch, the writer of his story, confirms that she is a lesbian.

And for his part Mad moxxi He mentions in several dialogues that he has had relationships with various people, regardless of their gender.

Is Ciri from The Witcher 3 one of the LGBT video game characters?

Ciri is an incredible woman who stole the hearts of the public since her first appearance in The witcher. However, their presence may not have been as explicit as that of other LGBT video game characters. But, in the novel of the same name by Andrzej Sapkowski, you will discover that he has set his eyes on different people, regardless of their gender.

We even see several times the tattoo that combines with that of Mistle, your partner The Rats.

Also in the sauna scene, we can see different women asking Ciri about her taste in men. Here, you have the option to answer: ‘In fact, I prefer women’, which will trigger interesting reactions. In addition, she is also attracted to men, in The witcher 3, you can develop your relationship with Skjall. Ciri is, without a doubt, one of the characters Lgbt of more interesting and better written video games.

Night in the woods or how to represent LGBT video game characters

No surprise that Night in the woods be one of the independent video games that surprised the public at the time. This title touches on themes from liberal capitalism, identity and the labor crisis. But, maybe despite certain dialogues, you have not noticed the attraction that its protagonist has.

During a party, we see how Mae meets with Bombshell with whom you share a ‘secret greeting’. This could have happened for something for some people. But, Scott benson, one of the video game’s writers confirmed in his CuriousCat what Mae She is a pansexual woman and Bombshell she is a lesbian.

Disco Elysium: Kim Kitsuragi

The representation of characters Lgbt Gaming hasn’t always been the best when it comes to gay men. However, in Disco Elysium, it has one of the best written and best developed representations. This is the case of the co-protagonist, Kim kitsuragi who has a special appreciation for Smoker, another gay man.

Perhaps, as in the case of Ciri, it was not so explicit. But, it is not a great secret and it has been celebrated. To reach out and unlock the Homo-Sexual Underground, you will have to insist for 8 hours about your sexuality and that of Kim kitsuragi.

He will finally confess that he is gay.

Catherine’s Rin: Full body is a trans person

On Catherine: Full body, we have several of the characters Lgbt more interesting video games. From the start, we know that Erica, the waitress and ex-partner of a character, is actually a trans woman. In a violent way, we see how Vincent reacts to this news, after having shown interest in it.

However, not the only time Vincent you will have to confront your own transphobia. Rin, the new girl in this video game and the new route we can take leads us to discover that she is actually a trans person.

Vincent reacts also violently: ‘Wait wait wait. It can’t be true… is Rin really a boy? ‘. In fact, to complete the path of Rin, you have to accept (as a character) that a trans woman is NOT a boy, but a woman.

It places in the hands of the person who plays, the decision to follow a transphobic path or accept Rin. This decision also allows for an ending with the support of family and friends.

Rockstar Games has you take on the role of LGBT video game characters with GTA V and Bully

Trevor phillips is one of the three protagonists in GTA V. Like his peers, he is described as a violent person who has received physical and emotional abuse throughout his life. And, in a certain dialogue, he confesses to M; ichel already Franklin that he is not a straight man.

On your page LifeInvader, your relationship status says ‘any hole’s a goal’ (any hole is a win). In their case, we are also inferred that some of their sexual practices are non-normative (from violent to dangerous). However, no one could deny that Trevor phillips is one of the characters Lgbt of most controversial video games.

As in other of his titles such as Grand Theft Auto, Bully is an open map game that makes us get involved in the story and the emotions of its characters. But, if you didn’t make some decisions, you might have been unaware that Jimmy is one of the characters Lgbt game company.

In the Bullworth Academy, Jimmy You can develop a romantic relationship with another of the boys in the video game.

Bill from The Last of Us

Similarly, in The last of us, not only Ellie is one of the characters Lgbt of videogames. During the first video game, we discovered that Bill, the old friend of Joel, it is too.

Through a note from her ex boyfriend, we know that Bill he was a particularly negative person. What’s more, Ellie, discover his personal collection of pornography.

There are also LGBT characters in fighting and action video games

Mortal Kombat X is one of the most celebrated fighting games in recent years and probably one with the funniest stories you will find. However, if you haven’t followed her closely, you may not have known the story of Kung jin, the monk and thief they added to the story.

In one scene, we can see Kung jin talk to Raiden about the duties of a monk. Kung jin He talks about the problems he will face because of his sexual orientation. During fights, we can see how he flirts with another man before each fight.

And, in case you had any questions. Yes, until developers confirmed it.

In the same way, Apex legends, the famous battle royale shooter video game, there is one of the characters Lgbt of non-binary gender trans video games that you might have only noticed in the English version.

Bloodhound is referide in gender-neutral pronouns in English (they / them). Even so, her gender had been slightly addressed in the campaign Stories for the Outland. To dispel any doubts about this, the team of Respawn confirmed it via Twitter.

Outer Worlds shows us the asexual side of video games with Parvati

On Outer Worlds, we can discover one of the characters Lgbt video game that shows us the differences between an asexual person (who mainly does not feel sexual attraction) and an aromatic person (who does not feel romantic attraction). And, more importantly, the depth of its impact on her life as a character.

This facet of Parvati and his asexuality, we can see it in his companion quest. She feels a romantic attraction for another woman, but not a sexual desire. Also, unlike other representations, she never feels one-dimensional.

Something important is that in Outer Worlds was had among the team Kate dollarhyde, an asexual person who wrote his story.

The trans male representation of Horizon: Zero Dawn

‘I am not one of your sisters (…) No woman can wear armor Carja‘ Is the answer that gives Janeva when Aloy infers that he is a woman. He, like a trans man, was assigned a woman at birth. But, he is not willing to tolerate being called with feminine pronouns or misgendered (called woman).

Thanks to Janeva you know a side of diversity that is not always seen in the characters Lgbt of videogames. In this case, the problem of being accepted who he is, a man and a soldier who, at the end of the video game, is a strong ally for the final battle.

If you like anime, video games and more, we recommend reading:



