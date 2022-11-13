Guadalajara, Jalisco.- The LGBTQ+ Memory Museum opened its doors in the Mexican city of Guadalajara (west) to send a message from tolerance and remember the way in which the population of the sexual diversity a space has been opened in the society of this country.

This museum, the first of its kind in Mexicoaims to show the way in which society and the media promoted and censored for years the stereotypes of the “joto”, the “machorra” or the “dressed”, to refer to homosexual men, lesbians and transgender people, Jaime Aurelio Casillas, director of the Museum located in Guadalajara, capital of the state of Jalisco, told EFE.

“The curatorial idea is not to talk about gay militancy of human rights, many of the gay memory museums in the world are focused on telling the story of activists, this museum is there to tell how the media saw trans people, lesbians and gays ”, he explained.

At the initiative of Jaime Cobián, coordinator of the Códise organization, dedicated to promoting the rights of the LGBT population, Casillas analyzed more than 30,000 objects and documents gathered by the group over 30 years and classified nearly 3,000 to make a first selection. of what they wanted to include in the museum.

Due to the physical space of about 41 linear meters that could intervene in the museum, the director chose 171 pieces between magazines, posters, books, brochures and newspapers that go from 1904 to 2006 divided into four rooms, Casillas explained.

REJECTION AND DISCRIMINATION

“Joto”, “maricón”, “cachagranizos”, “manflora”, “tortilla”, “lencha”. On a wall, the museum exhibits dozens of nicknames or derogatory words with which homosexuals and lesbians have been called by Mexican society.

In some cases, those words have remained an insult even towards those who are not part of the community.

One of the rooms shows magazines from the first half of the 20th century, some of them sports-oriented, which showed naked men in an attempt at gay pornography. One of the most striking was “Eva”, which was dedicated to the female audience, but those who bought it were men.

There are also tabloid magazines such as Alarma, in which, with the harshness of homophobic and transphobic photos and texts, the hate murders that occurred between 1970 and 1990 are recounted.

The room dedicated to HIV is perhaps the most significant in showing how this pandemic that emerged in the early 1980s was consuming part of the community and how information and prevention campaigns in Mexico were slow to arrive, largely due to the taboo they represented.

Newspaper clippings, posters and brochures from Spain, France and Germany show how the population LGBTQ+ he became aware of the seriousness of the problem and the need to take care of himself.

The museum also touches on the issue of the incidence of this group of the population in politics and how little by little they have been acquiring rights and visibility among the population.

BOTHER AND DEMAND

Casillas assures that the museum intends to inconvenience and remind society and the authorities that the rights of people of sexual diversity have not been fully satisfied, despite the fact that there has been progress with the legalization of same-sex marriage and adoptions between people of the same sex.

“The legalization of equal marriage has facilitated the possibility of a social and public life, it is important that people do not stay in the social space, but inhabit the public space to demand their rights. the new generations must understand that the most important thing is not the activists, but what you do at home, in your work and in your social life because there you plant the seed of visibility and the demand for rights”, he affirmed. .

To take advantage of the already classified pieces, the Museum will show new content from time to time in addition to generating a project of cultural activities to reinforce the content of the rooms, Casillas said.

They also hope to generate an agreement with other organizations and authorities to be able to expand the space in the long term.