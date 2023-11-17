The LG UltraGear QHD OLED monitor on sale for Black Friday on Amazon Italy

The Black Friday 2023 by Amazon Italy continues at full speed and offers of all kinds continue to pour in. Let’s see, among the many discounts available, which are the most interesting promotions starting from 27-inch LG UltraGear QHD OLED monitor. The reported discount is 43% compared to the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is €1,099.99 and the current price is the best ever offered on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The monitor LG UltraGear 27 inch QHD OLED it is a screen designed for gaming: equipped with a response time of 0.03 ms, it boasts the technology HDR True Black and a refresh rate of 240 Hz. Finally, it is also compatible with AMD FreeSync and G-Sync, and with HDMI 2.1 VRR.