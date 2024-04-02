Like every day Amazon Italy offers various interesting products and now it's time for the LG 45GR95QE UltraGear 45-inch curved gaming monitor in 3440 x 1440 and 240 Hz. The current offer guarantees a discount of 7%, if calculated in relation to the lowest price recent. You can see all the details by reaching the product page at this address or via the box below.
For completeness, we indicate that the recent lowest price according to Amazon it is €1,499.99. Shipping is handled by Amazon and the current price is the lowest ever for the platform.
LG 45GR95QE UltraGear curved gaming monitor
The LG 45GR95QE UltraGear curved gaming monitor on offer is from 45 inches and proposes a maximum resolution of 3440 x 1440 (21:9) with an update rate of up to 240Hz. The screen reaction time is 0.03 ms and is compatible with G-Sync and AMD FreeSync.
The curvature is 800R, with Flicker Safe and Anti Glare. You have Game Optimizer, a control panel through which you can select a series of settings that optimize the screen based on the genre of the moment.
The connections are: 2x HMDI 2.1 VRR (HDCP 2.2)1x Display Port 1.4, Audio Output (Jack), VESA 100×100 connection.
