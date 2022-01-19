LG recently revealed its 2022 OLED models at CES 2022, meaning it’s a great time to get one of last year’s models for a lower than ever price – and we’ve already spotted an incredible deal on the highly sought-after LG C1 model.

The Digital Foundry-recommended TV is on sale at Amazon right now and it’s cheaper than it was during the Black Friday sales! The smaller 48-inch variant is currently £969, the 55″ is £1,069 and the larger 77″ is £2,709. The popular 65″ variant has a smaller £44 discount, making it £1,655. It’s worth noting that these televisions are not directly sold by Amazon. The 48″, 65″ and 75″ TVs are sold and dispatched by Electronic Empires, while the 55″ variant is sold by Reliant Direct and dispatched by Amazon.

Will Judd dubbed the LG C1 as the best 4K TV for HDR gaming due to its HDMI 2.1 features, unbeatable performance and value for money.

We don’t have a confirmed release date for the LG C2 just yet, but if you’re planning to upgrade your TV during the January sales and not fussed on waiting for the latest model to launch onto the market, this is a fantastic price for a superb TV for gamers and cinephiles alike.

While each of the LG C1 sizes are equally feature-rich, they can all have their own advantages too. The 48″ option is ideal for gamers who want to double it up as a gaming monitor, while the 55″ version is incredible for console-gaming and movie nights. If you have the space and the budget, the 77″ variant will truly take your gaming and cinematic experiences to the next level.

If you want to compare the LG C1 to other models, be sure to check out Digital Foundry's best 4K TVs for HDR gaming guide. Or if you're after a new next-gen console to pair with your TV, you can check our PS5 stock checker and our xbox stock checker.