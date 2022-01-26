My John Lewis Members can get a discount on every model of this excellent HDR TV

The start of a new year means many tech companies are announcing new products, which in turn means last year’s products like TVs get discounted. And you’ll be pleased to know, this includes the fantastic LG C1 OLED TVs. Right now at John Lewis, you can get 10 percent off this model in all size variants.

This Digital Foundry-recommended TV is available in four different sizes at John Lewis: the 48-inch option is normally £939, the 55″ is £1,199, and the giant 83″ is £4,999. The 65″ model is the most popular and is £1,678.

These prices combined with a 10 percent discount will make them cheaper than Amazon’s LG C1 deal prices last week, with the exception of the 55″ but that is only £10 more.

To be able to claim the discount, you must be a new or existing My John Lewis member. It’s free to create an account, so once you’re all signed in and you’ve added your chosen TV to your basket, you simply need to enter the discount code ‘MYJLLG10’ at the checkout. And voila! 10 percent off your shiny new TV. New My John Lewis members will also be treated to another promo code, which gives you £15 off a purchase over £150 (code expires 29th January, 2022), but it can’t be used at the same time as the LG discount code .

There are no confirmed dates for the release of the LG C2 that was announced earlier this month, so if you’re looking to get a new TV and aren’t too worried about getting the latest models, this is one of the best TVs you can get right now.

Eurogamer’s Will Judd called the LG C1 the best 4K TV for HDR gaming, but these TVs perform just as well with movies as they do with games. They all have HDMI 2.1, Dolby Atmos sound, and 4K OLED panels. It’s pretty hard to find performance this good at these price points.

If you want to compare similar TVs before going all-in on an LG C1, then have a look at Digital Foundry’s best 4K TVs for HDR gaming guide. If you’re still looking for a next-gen console to get the most out of your new TV, then make use of our xbox stock checker and our PS5 Stock Checker. And finally, make sure you’re following the Jelly Deals Twitter so you never miss a discount and sale.