The LG BX OLED has been reduced to one of the lowest prices we’ve seen so far. The excellent gaming TV is now £ 864.

The BX is an older model of the LG C1 and CX OLEDs that now sit atop Digital Foundry’s list of the best TVs for gaming. Nevertheless, the BX is still an excellent choice for 4K gaming at 120Hz on PS5 and Xbox Series X, especially when it comes at such a considerable discount compared to the two newer TVs.

This price will only be available until the end of the day, though, as you’ll need to make use of the latest eBay voucher that expires at midnight. Simply enter the code SAVE15 at the checkout and you’ll save £ 75 off the list price from the Hughes Direct shop.

That’s the same voucher code that can be used on a number of games and accessories such as Mario Golf: Super Rush and Scarlet Nexus.

If that offer has expired by the time you see this – or you’re partial to a bargain bucket or two every now and then – you may instead want to check out a similar offer on the very same TV.

From now until 15th July, you can use the code BANK60 to get the 55-inch LG BX OLED for £ 899 at RGB Direct.

It’s slightly more expensive than the eBay deal but, as an added bonus, you’ll also get a £ 50 Deliveroo voucher included for free. With that, you can get the pizzas in and truly put the TV to the test with 4K games, a UHD movie or another torturous England performance at the Euros if they make it to the quarterfinals.

