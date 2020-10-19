The LFP soap opera with Mediapro has had a new episode today. The highest body of French football will request a loan of € 112 million after the majority of the Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 teams endorse it in a General Assembly held at noon. It will be the second loan you request, because in May it already got into debt after not receiving payment for television rights from Canal Plus and BeIN Sports due to the premature end of the season in France.

“The French football family has decided to appeal to unity and serenity, “read the statement issued by the General Assembly of the LFP after having met with all the French professional clubs. Mediapro, which has not yet paid the second amount of the television contract set for October 5,

The objective of applying for the second loan is to try mitigate as much as possible the losses of the Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 teams, whose budgets depend on 36% of the money they receive for television rights. The LFP received at the beginning of October 71 million from Canal + and Mediapro that has oxygenated, although very in the short term, the treasury of French football. Meanwhile, the highest French institution ratifies its position to demand the full payment of the agreement with Mediapro signed in 2018.