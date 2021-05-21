Lexus is positioned as the absolute pioneer brand of the ‘electrified’ era with its new campaign focused on the Lexus UX 250h. A premium idea that under the slogan ‘Example of nature’ highlights the Japanese firm’s commitment to sustainable mobility.

The best-selling model offered in this campaign is available at Lexus Murcia, the official dealer of the brand in the Region of Murcia, for 29,900 euros. A premium hybrid crossover SUV that makes a difference with its 100% self-charging hybrid technology and a groundbreaking design. In this way, drivers from all over the Region who are interested in the ‘Enter the Electrified era’ campaign, will be able to go to the Lexus Murcia services to find out about the characteristics and technologies of this vehicle that began its promotion on 10 May.

The Lexus UX 250h has managed to become a reference model at Lexus Murcia. This has been produced thanks to its 180hp hybrid engine, associated with an automatic gearbox, ECO label, low consumption, low maintenance and the 10-year warranty on its system.

Its low emissions allow it to obtain the ECO label from the DGT



Likewise, the Lexus premium hybrid SUV has Safety System + technology, a fully comprehensive package for accident prevention that includes a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, lane departure alert with trajectory maintenance system, automatic activation of high beams, dynamic radar cruise control and traffic signal assist.

The sporty silhouette of the UX 250h starts from its bold front with its stately Lexus signature grille all the way to an impressive-looking rear design. In addition, the Lexus UX 250h is compatible with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto® so that smartphone applications can be viewed and accessed with ease.

Customer Support



Another advantage of purchasing the Lexus UX 250h is its warranty. The Japanese brand has surprised everyone with the announcement that it will offer up to a maximum of 10 years of warranty on its new cars, something that, to date, no car brand offers.

In line with the philosophy of maximum customer service, care for the brand’s details and in order to always seek excellence in service, Lexus has launched the project called ‘Lexus Relax’, through which it establishes a service that breaks with the benefits that exist so far in the automotive market and focuses on the customer, offering them the possibility of having up to ten years of warranty on their car.