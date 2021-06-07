Lewandowski does not stop, neither on nor off the field. The Polish winner has taken the Golden Boot thanks to his 41 goals in the Bundesliga. In addition, it broke the historical record of the German competition in one season, surpassing the Torpedo Müller record by a bit. Bayern took the league and could not defend the title in the Champions League final, in part due to the loss of the Pole in the games against PSG. But that of the ram is a name that sells and Bild has explained in a report the Lewandowski phenomenon, which has turned him “into a money-making machine.”

A few days ago it was announced that its RL9 brand is already selling muesli bars, hazelnut cream and cookies. Also, your next step is to incorporate coffee. The Pole had already taken over the trademark rights of some important lines of bags and backpacks, but it is also that he has also taken over curious items such as socks that absorb sweat, gloves and his latest crazy bet but that has the potential to bring him big benefits: wooden clogs.

Bild explains that although it may seem strange, the clog could win Lewandowski a lot of dinero and points to his nose, both on and off the field, to have made that decision. In addition to the clogs, its Nice Class 25 product line also includes football boots and there the striker is preparing a great landing.

Lewandowski’s contract with Nike has ended and he is holding tough negotiations with the American sports brand to reach an agreement in which a brand is marketed, his own RL9, as Cristiano has done with CR7. Lewandowski earns Bayern 20 million annually, but Bild says he intends to add a nice pinch from Nike, directly, and indirectly to get a financial boost for his other products. Cristiano, according to Der Spiegel, receives 16 million from Nike. Lewandowski’s goal, according to Bild, is to close a minimum deal for a quarter of what the Portuguese earns and for his clothing line to be accepted.

Lewandowski has forays into other sectors as well. It is the image of Huawei, of the Polish clothing brand Vistula, of sportswear 4F; Gilette razors; from the H&S shampoo firm; T-Mobile phone company and Polish sports drink Oshee. But the next step is to turn his own name into a brand, as Cristiano has done or in his day Beckham did. And clogs, strange as they sound, can give you a new push …