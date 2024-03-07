Crunchyroll announces that it is available from today THE LEVELING OF SOLO LEVELINGthe documentary dedicated to the phenomenon of LEVELING ONLYthe webtoon recently transposed into the successful animated series available on the platform, created in collaboration with AllSo.

Below you will find further details on the documentary.

CRUNCHYROLL ANNOUNCES A REVOLUTIONARY DOCUMENTARY ON THE “SOLO LEVELING” PHENOMENON

A closer look at the journey from Web Novel to global anime phenomenon

Rome, 7 March 2024 – The highly anticipated documentary series is now available exclusively on Crunchyroll The Leveling of Solo Leveling! This two-part series delves into the captivating journey of the hit anime series Leveling onlyfrom web novel to one of the most celebrated anime of the year.

On a trip between Korea and Japan, The Leveling of Solo Leveling offers a comprehensive look at the evolution of this beloved franchise. Exploring its beginnings as a web novel, its success as a webtoon, and now its latest incarnation as an anime, the documentary offers an inside look at the phenomenon that has captured the hearts of fans around the world.

In collaboration with AllSo, a Paris-based production company known for its digital experiences and innovative documentaries, Crunchyroll presents an in-depth exploration of the rise of Solo Leveling. AllSo brings its experience in pop culture projects with major companies like Ubisoft and Red Bull, ensuring a rich storytelling experience.

The docuseries features interviews with over 20 people, from fans to the creators and producers of Solo Leveling. Viewers will be taken to Korea to visit D&C Media and Redice Studio, shedding light on Solo Leveling's transition from text to visual art. The narrative then shifts to Japan, with insights from the teams at Crunchyroll, Aniplex, and A-1 Pictures, as well as the anime's director, Shunsuke Nakashige, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the process of adapting it for the screen.

As the world tunes in to the Solo Leveling saga, this docuseries demonstrates Crunchyroll's commitment to celebrating and exploring the depths of anime culture.