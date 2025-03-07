The IBEX 35 today faces the weekly closing day with an eye on a single level, The 12,927 points. These are the minimums that marked last week, and it is the support whose drilling would cancel the series of eleven consecutive weeks of upward registration that accumulates the Spanish selective in which he has managed to close on the minimums of the previous week.

Despite the global tariff chaos, the geopolitical uncertainty, the changes in the road map of the monetary policy of the ECB and other vicissitudes to which the variable income has faced in recent days, Ibex 35 has been able to stay over that level and the last weekly session begins almost 1% above the levels at which it closed last Friday.

“The following supports appear in the 12,640 points And in the 12,385 points“, telegraph Joan Cabrero, technical analyst and strategist of ECOTRADERwho emphasizes that later it should be considered that “in the worst case we could see falls at 12,000/12,135 points, which would mean a correction of two thirds of the entire last bullish movement that was born at 11,300 points.”

Strategic technical analysis of Ibex 35

Weekly closure with an eye on the ‘Director Market’

More globally, in Europe, current volatility and abrupt short -term movements have led to Eurostoxx 50 to confirm for some moments of this week a double -ceiling -shaped bearish turn pattern. “Seen what has been seen, it has ended up being a simple Notice for navigators“, explains Cabrero, who emphasizes that this behavior, above all, responds to the fact that in the Director Market -Wall Street- At the moment the Nasdaq 100 resists on the 20,000 points.

“Another rooster would sing If that support is lost, “warns the strategist of ECOTRADER And he adds: “So that the current context of consolidation became corrective we should attend the loss of this week’s minimums in the 5,370 pointsI doubt that they endure if the Nasdaq 100 loses the 20,000 points“

Of the maintenance of the 20,000 of the Nasdaq 100 and the 5,700 of the S&P 500, which are the two support references that from ECOTRADER HE It suggests monitoring, it depends that it is not recommended to further reduce the exposure to the USA of the USA following the accordion method, which consists of increasing exposure as the trend shows strength and reducing it as soon as signs of exhaustion within it are detected.