Bykov said that the hockey world championship lost in entertainment without the Russian team

Former head coach of the Russian national team Vyacheslav Bykov assessed the level of the 2023 Ice Hockey World Championship without the Russians. His words lead Sport24.

“Of course, without the participation of the Russian team, this championship lost its spectacle. Russia always brings bright emotions for all hockey fans,” said the specialist. He added that the Russian Hockey Federation should look for opportunities to organize international meetings so that the national team can compare its level.

Earlier, the president of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), Luc Tardif, said that, despite the suspension, the Russian team will be awarded points in the ranking after the world championship. The team will receive 1120 points.

The 2023 World Championship takes place in Tampere and Riga from 12 to 28 May. Teams of Russia and Belarus miss the tournament due to IIHF sanctions. The organization said that the return of teams to the world stage is not safe. Teams will not take part in all IIHF tournaments until the end of the 2023/2024 season.