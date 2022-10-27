It is undeniable that LaLiga is in crisis. The level of the teams at a general level in the Spanish competition has been progressively declining in the last 5 years, and despite the fact that the great capacity to generate national talent and the good tactical work of the Spanish teams have allowed them to perform at a good level in Europe in practically every season, this year everything has blown up.
Of the four teams that represent LaLiga in the Champions League, only Real Madrid have qualified for the round of 16, and the statistics have been very poor. The Spanish teams have only won 6 games, not even Real Madrid have been able to win all their games in an affordable group. On the other hand, the German, Italian and English clubs have more than 10 wins for their country, and have at least two representatives in the next round.
The data does not lie, and it is that LaLiga is seeing how not only the Premier is light years ahead in terms of income and sporting level, but it is also seeing how the Bundesliga and Serie A are working very well and little by little they have managed to improve to surpass them. FC Barcelona is the most characteristic sign of this, as it has gone from being one of the favorite teams to win the Champions League every year, to falling in a group against a German and an Italian team.
But the rest of the Spanish teams are not saved either. Atlético has been unable to prevail in an affordable group and Sevilla were unlucky with the draw, but last year they weren’t up to the task either. But if we go to other Spanish teams outside the Champions League, we can’t be optimistic either. Villarreal, who managed to reach the semi-finals last season, have lost their coach because Aston Villa paid more and if we look at the others, there is no other squad that invites us to think that they can do a better job in the Champions League.
LaLiga must seriously consider changing and improving its model, especially persuading the young fan and increasing the influx to the stadiums and the feeling of belonging, because otherwise, Spanish football as we know it, is in danger.
