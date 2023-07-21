Central Bank: the level of external debt of the Russian Federation to GDP fell to the lowest value in the history of 15%

The level of Russia’s external debt relative to GDP fell to its all-time low of 15 percent in the first quarter of 2023. This is reported RIA News with reference to the materials of the Central Bank.

In May, it was calculated that the debt to non-residents at the end of last year was 16.6 percent, which was the lowest value since 1993.

However, according to the results of the first quarter, the volume of external debt continued to decrease to 15.45 percent. In monetary terms, Russia’s public and corporate debt amounted to $354.8 billion (27.35 trillion rubles) at the end of March 2023.

According to the Central Bank, the country’s external debt in 2022 fell to a minimum in 15 years. The government said that the public debt is about 15 percent of GDP and this is a comfortable level compared to “unfriendly countries.”