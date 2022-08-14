We have to start talking seriously about the importance of signing a guaranteed left back. The level that Jordi Alba showed yesterday in the first match of the lightweight championship was hair-raising.
He has been showing some shortcomings for years that he hid thanks to his offensive participation and his incredible speed, but in the clash against Rayo he revealed a very poor defensive level, physical conditions unbecoming of a professional footballer and a strange passivity when joining the attack .
Perhaps the arrival of Marcos Alonso is not as random as it seems. The still Chelsea footballer has shown that, like wine, he improves every season, and perhaps he has enough level to replace Jordi Alba in Xavi’s elevens.
Specifically, there was a move in yesterday’s game in which Jordi Alba was scandalously outplayed by Isi Palazón to the point of noticing an absolute imbalance in marking. The Rayo footballer did practically what he wanted with the Catalan side.
Jordi has given Barça a lot for more than a decade, but in recent seasons he has practically become an obstacle in the defensive section. Despite the fact that in the offensive field he has always been more than capable of giving the team what he needed, he has reached a shortage of defensive arguments unbecoming of a defender of his category.
In the next few days the future of that demarcation within the culé team will be decided, but right now Marcos Alonso is more inside than outside. It is very possible that between him, Jordi Alba and Alejandro Balde will end up disputing the position throughout the campaign.

