The general manager of the Bank of the Republic of Colombia, Leonardo Villar. Bank of the Republic

Leonardo Villar (Bogotá, 62 years old) took over as general manager of Banco de la República amid the second wave of the pandemic in Colombia, on January 4. A renowned economist, he had already been at the central bank for 12 years and had been serving as the country’s representative to the International Monetary Fund. With inflation under control in one of the most stable economies in Latin America, the board of directors decided just over a week ago to keep its interest rates at 1.75%. “We have the historical minimum interest rates for the case of Colombia, and the perspective is that we maintain a policy of ample liquidity supply in the coming months,” he says in this interview.

Question. What is the expectation of recovery in Colombia after the crisis caused by the pandemic and what should be the role of the Banco de la República?

Answer. The recovery in practice began at the end of last year. Colombia and many other countries had their great crisis in the second quarter, and as of mid-2020 an important recovery process began. It stopped at the end of December with the second wave of infections, but it has resumed. In any case, it is a partial recovery. In Colombia, as in Latin America as a whole, the level of activity that we had before the pandemic will not recover before mid or late 2022.

The central bank has been able to carry out an important countercyclical policy, this is in stark contrast to what happened in Colombia –and in emerging economies in general– throughout the 20th century. Typically when we had a crisis, central banks were forced to raise interest rates to prevent capital flight and reinforced the crisis. On this occasion, fortunately, the central bank was able to significantly lower interest rates, provide liquidity, help many of the markets to adjust quickly, and help the recovery in this regard. Today we have the historical minimum interest rates for the case of Colombia, and the perspective is that we maintain a policy of ample liquidity supply in the coming months.

P. Last year, the bank sold more than half – 61% – of its gold reserves. This was done before their arrival and at a time when ore prices were high. What do you think of this decision? Does this leave Colombia more exposed or with fewer weapons in the face of volatility in international markets?

R. No. It is a marginal decision. Colombia has extensive international reserves, close to 60,000 million dollars, and last year it achieved an increase in the quota of access to a flexible line of credit with the International Monetary Fund that reached 17,000 million dollars. So, it is strongly protected from any movement in the international markets, it really is classified as an economy with very good liquidity buffers. Within that amount of international reserves there is a very small portion that was traditionally invested in gold. The policy has been to lower that percentage. At the beginning of last year we had an amount that was equivalent to 1.4% of total reserves, and that was reduced to 0.7%. It was done simply because studies showed that gold has much higher price volatility than the prices of Federal Reserve bonds held by the Banco de la República.

P. He has been general manager for just three months, in a process that sparked a discussion about the bank’s autonomy due to the aspiration of the Minister of Finance, Alberto Carrasquilla. Is the autonomy of the Banco de la República guaranteed? How would you describe your relationship with the government?

R. I have worked in one way or another with the last six or seven governments, and with the current one we have very good communication. I have been friends with the current finance minister since we were children and we have an excellent relationship. The board considered that it was healthy that whoever entered the bank’s management did not necessarily come from a position so representative of the Government, and I ended up chosen. But that has not affected my good relations with the government at all. They are relationships of autonomy, where the bank has a very clear mandate that is established in the Constitution.

P. Many have also pointed out that President Iván Duque has appointed most of the board [conformada por siete miembros], Is this concentration in a single government convenient?

R. It is something that occurred due to very particular circumstances. Two board members are routinely replaced in the middle of the government, that was done last month, and by chance in life just over a year ago José Antonio Ocampo had resigned. Recently Another member of the board resigned –Arturo Galindo–, and it was also replaced. That made most of it at this time have been appointed by the current government, but it does not reduce the autonomy of the bank. The bank has a characteristic: when the members are appointed, they immediately begin to be independent, for a fixed term and have an absolutely clear mandate.

P. The board decided in its last meeting maintain the interest rate, despite the fact that some voices suggested lowering it even more. On what did you support that position?

R. It was a unanimous decision to maintain interest rates at current levels, 1.75%, the lowest that have been observed in Colombia in its history. Keeping them responded to several considerations. On the one hand, inflation is at a very low level, below 1.6%, and the outlook is that it may rise a bit, but approaching the bank’s 3% goal. This allows us to maintain an expansionary monetary policy. It was also taken into consideration that there is great uncertainty towards the future and that any movement, up or down, is better done with more information.

P. He has also mentioned confidence that Congress will approve the new tax reform

R. That is an important element. Public finances had a large deficit of 7.8% of GDP last year, and this year it could be even higher. But the Government has expressed a commitment to make the adjustments that allow, as of the year 2022, when the economy is already in a firmer recovery process, we begin to recover income and lower expenses, and thus reduce the public deficit. The approval of this package of fiscal reforms will be very important to maintain the trust that has traditionally existed in the Colombian economy.

P. Colombia has not defaulted on its external debt payment since the 1930s. However, if a fiscal package is not passed this year, the country is at risk of losing its investment grade, since most rating agencies put the debt sovereign only one degree above ‘speculative’. How important is it for the stability of the country that its investment grade be preserved?

R. Among the elements that the Government has taken into account to present a fiscal adjustment program and give that signal in a prompt and forceful manner is preserving international credibility in Colombia’s ability to honor its commitments and to generate a sustainable path for public debt. . For Colombia it is important and desirable to maintain the investment grade. In any case, the most important thing is to maintain that tradition, which has been very significant. Even during the great Latin American crisis of the 1980s, Colombia was one of the very few countries in the region that always kept up with its obligations. This reflects an institutional framework that we have in force, and that will help us to come out of this dramatic crisis that we have had to face.

