The level of activity of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano changes from yellow to orange, as reported on the morning of this Friday the Colombian Geological Service and the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management. “This level indicates that in days or weeks the Nevado del Ruiz volcano could erupt more than it has in the last decade,” read a press release issued jointly by the two entities. The last time the volcano’s activity level reached orange was in April 2012.

This change in the level of activity is given based on the evaluation of the seismic events registered during the last days in the southwestern zone of the volcano, at a distance from 2 to 5 km from the Arenas crater, and at depths between 2 and 4 km from to the top. According to these monitoring, which are carried out in order to identify when a volcano can erupt, it is known that last Wednesday, March 29, the highest number of daily earthquakes was recorded since the monitoring of this volcano began in 1985. , after the Armero tragedy in which more than 25,000 people died from an avalanche generated by an eruption of the volcano.

The Geological Service revealed that on March 28 there were 6,500 earthquakes and on the 29th there were more than 11,000 earthquakes. Up to the time the bulletin was issued, on Thursday the 30th, more than 9,600 seismic events had been recorded. “A gradual increase in the seismic energy released is also highlighted,” reported the Geological Survey. The maximum magnitudes registered have been: 2.6 on the 24th; 2.7 on the 29th and 3.1 on the 30th. The latest warning sign is an increase in “thermal anomalies” since October 2022, which persists to date.

The Nevado del Ruiz is one of the 25 active volcanoes in Colombia. It is located at 5,321 meters above sea level in the Central Cordillera, on the border between the departments of Tolima and Caldas. “Given its explosive nature and after the Armero tragedy, this is a volcano whose monitoring is a priority,” the press document reads.

The general director of the UNGRD, Javier Pava Sánchez, asked the departmental and municipal risk management councils within the area of ​​influence to intensify the preparation actions for the response: “It is necessary to verify and adapt evacuation routes, points meetings, as well as updating territorial response strategies”, said Pava Sánchez. The change in the level of activity of this volcano allows the authorities to take the necessary preventive actions in a timely manner.

As this situation can last for several days, the UNGRD recommends that all preparation actions to respond to a possible eruption be ready: “evacuation plans disseminated and implemented, correctly articulated with alert systems, evacuation routes marked and in good conditions, as well as evaluating access restrictions to some areas”.

Julio Fierro Morales, general director of the Colombian Geological Service, points out that since 1985 this entity has monitored the volcano’s activity 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Fierro calls for decisions to be made “for the well-being of people and, above all, based on what science indicates.” And he concludes: “If the activity and monitoring of the volcano warrant it, a regional Unified Command Post (PMU) will be installed in which the entities, municipal and departmental authorities that are part of the area of ​​influence of the volcano will be convened.”

