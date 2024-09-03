Ciudad Juarez.– The water level in the Central Park soakaway rose by about a meter during a recent rainfall event, according to David Rocha, park manager.

Rocha provided this information after a night surveillance in which the operation of the well was monitored, and stated that the collection tank has a capacity of 280 thousand cubic meters (m3).

The official explained that the well adequately handled the increase in water volume, demonstrating its effectiveness in preventing flooding in the surrounding neighborhoods. He explained that, historically, the areas between Parque Oriente and Parque Poniente used to face flooding problems, however, they did not suffer significant impacts during the recent event.

Nearby neighborhoods, such as those on Parcelas Street, did not experience any serious problems, although some homes further away had to take additional precautions.

Regarding the management of the water accumulated in the absorption well, Rocha mentioned that part of it is used to irrigate areas of Parque Oriente.

Most of the liquid, however, is used to recharge the water table through the 21 wells present on the absorption well platform.

This feature helps maintain groundwater levels and provides benefits to the city as a whole.

Daniel Valles, from the Municipal Water and Sanitation Board (JMAS), also addressed the issue and highlighted that absorption wells, such as the one in Parque Central, have a positive impact on the recharge of groundwater.

Valles stressed that these wells allow water to filter directly into the ground, which benefits stormwater management.

“The Central Park soakaway has proven to be an important tool for water management in the region, helping to prevent flooding and maintain groundwater levels, which highlights the importance of its maintenance and optimization for the well-being of the community,” Rocha concluded. (David Ceniceros)

