The Chambers of Commerce of Murcia, Cartagena, Lorca, Almería, Alicante and Orihuela They held this Tuesday morning a meeting of presidents in defense of the Mediterranean Corridor in its current route along the coast. This meeting, via telematics, took place at the request of the president of the Chamber of Commerce of Almería, Jerónimo Parra, for whom it is crucial to «join efforts and support to face strategies and information and that put on the table a possible modification in the current layout of the Mediterranean Corridor ».

In that line, the six Chambers they consider a “nonsense” any change that affects the route as it passes through the Spanish Southeast and that any communication alternative other than the one already approved, within the framework of European Union funding, for the Mediterranean Corridor be postulated. And that direction wants to value a common defense of this key infrastructure for the whole of the Spanish Southeast and their respective territories.

Thus Miguel López Abad, president of the Murcia Chamber of Commerce, argued that there is already a broad consensus and compromised deadlines on the Mediterranean Corridor in its original layout, «Whom we are not going to give up with new approaches that distract us from the initial objective. In addition, we want to insist on the need to take advantage of European funds to accelerate the works of an infrastructure that benefits the whole country and especially the export sector and tourism at a time when both activities have been severely hit by the pandemic. .

The president of the Alicante Chamber, Juan Riera, stated that “without entering to qualify the proposal, it may be detrimental that without the first option being completed, new fronts are opened that generate doubts and further slow down the start-up of the Mediterranean Corridor. We are not opposed to a second Corridor, as long as it is executed once the littoral route already approved by the European Union is operational. Opening new options at this time will not serve the companies of Almería, Murcia and Alicante, but rather on the contrary, it can delay the works and lengthen the deadlines even more. The Mediterranean Corridor is a key work to backbone the southeast coast of Spain and facilitate the high-quality rail connection with Europe.

The president of the Chamber of Lorca, Juan Francisco Gómez, spoke along the same lines, stating that “the Mediterranean Corridor is a necessary and essential connection for territorial cohesion. But it is useless to have some sections completed and others not, and that the years go by without investment and with stoppages as a result of political changes. The investment we demand comes from France to Algeciras. With priority in the southeast that we are suffering from the lack of communications. The Mediterranean corridor is a territorial challenge that must be addressed now. In addition, it is now more necessary than ever, as it would help companies to be more competitive in the face of this economic crisis as a consequence of the pandemic and to have modern, clean and sustainable communications, optimizing costs and time.

“The lack of investment and the delay in the works mean that this infrastructure is, for the moment, a project ‘under construction’ and this is what we cannot afford. We, the private sector, have to demand its immediate execution “, added Gómez.

During this telematic meeting, the president of the Orihuela Chamber of Commerce, Mario Martínez, for his part, stated that the Mediterranean Corridor is an infrastructure that we have been waiting for years and “it makes no sense to propose any route other than the one planned and approved by Brussels.” The Oriolano responsible assured that “our companies need this infrastructure to grow and not be left out of the communication channels with Spain and Europe” and added that, in the case of the Vega Baja del Segura, it is “fundamental” that at the same time time that the Mediterranean Corridor is being developed “the merchandise exchanger planned to be created in the so-called Logistics Activities Zone to be located in the surroundings of the municipality of San Isidro is put into operation.”

Miguel Martínez Bernal, president of the Cartagena Chamber, underlined the strategic need for the Mediterranean Corridor in its current route along the Littoral at the same time as stressed the importance of timing and meeting deadlines so that this infrastructure becomes a reality and also makes a commitment to the connection with the ports.

The six presidents agreed to underline the added value of the Mediterranean Corridor as a factor of territorial and economic cohesion and reaffirmed the need to accelerate the works.

The presidents of the Chambers also addressed in their meeting this Tuesday the current situation of the AVE Almería-Murcia and they expressed their concern about the slow pace in the execution of the works, which could jeopardize the completion period. They also demanded the speeding up of the Pulpí-Lorca section, currently paralyzed.

The presidents of the Chamber of Almería, Jerónimo Parra; from the Chamber of Murcia, Miguel López Abad; from Alicante, Juan Riera; from Cartagena, Miguel Agustín Bernal; from Orihuela, Mario Martínez; and from Lorca, Juan Francisco Gómez, pledged to continue attentive to the development of the AVE works in this territorial area and especially to any movement or possibility that implies a change of course in the current design of the Mediterranean Corridor.

All the presidents were satisfied with this initiative to join forces between Chambers as business institutions from which to face the defense of the common interest for the benefit of each of the territories, in infrastructures that are of common interest.