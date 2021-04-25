Image of the content of the letters with threats directed at Grande-Marlaska, Iglesias and Gámez shown by the Post Office scanner. CORREOS / Europa Press

The investigation opened for the sending of threatening letters with ammunition to the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska; to the general director of the Civil Guard, María Gámez, and the former second vice president of the Government and candidate of United We Can to the Madrid elections, Pablo Iglesias, has revealed that a human error in the Correos distribution center allowed the letters to arrive to their destination at the Ministry of the Interior and the Directorate of the Civil Guard. The inquiries opened by the company itself indicate that the three letters were sent on the same day, April 19, and that that same day, at 5.48 p.m., they passed through the Automated Treatment Center that Correos has in the Madrid neighborhood of Vallecas.

The internal investigation of Correos, carried out yesterday by Cadena SER and to which EL PAÍS has had access, points out the error of the security guard who, at that time, was in charge of controlling the scanner. Sources close to the investigation also point in the same direction, concluding that the missives were not intercepted due to a failure of the security personnel who supervised the system, who did not identify the rifle projectiles as such.

The public body has asked the awardee of the service to remove this worker “immediately” for not being able to identify the ammunition in the images shown by the radiological team. He has also opened a file with the company.

The letters were submitted at the Correos distribution center, as is done with all correspondence that exceeds 100 grams in weight, to an X-ray scanner and photographed to detect the possible presence of an explosive device or other material, such as it is ammunition, the circulation of which by mail is not allowed. The system captured images of three consecutive shipments that contained four cartridges (corresponding to the letter addressed to Iglesias), two (the one sent to Grande-Marlaska) and one (the one corresponding to Gámez). Despite this, the three letters were processed and sent to their destinations. The letters were finally detected by the security teams of the Ministry of the Interior and the General Directorate of the Civil Guard, so they never reached the three recipients.

In parallel to the investigation by the Post Office, the Police and the Civil Guard continue their investigations in two directions, according to police sources. In the first place, the scientific and criminal police specialists of both bodies have analyzed in detail both the envelope and the sheet with the threats against the three politicians and the projectiles in search of fingerprints and biological traces that allow them to reach the author of the attacks. cards. The investigation also tries to determine the origin of the bullets, all 7.62 caliber and not used by the Armed Forces or the Security Forces for years.

However, the main line of research is precisely the route followed by the letters, according to what several consulted sources coincide in pointing out. The investigations have been carried out by the anti-terrorist units of the Police and Civil Guard, responsible for investigating threats of any kind received by members of State institutions. According to the sources, the fact that the images from the Correos scanner revealed that the three shipments were deposited simultaneously in the same mailbox confirms the suspicions of the agents that they were sent by the same person. The investigators track the security cameras of the Madrid Post offices, from where the envelopes were sent, to reach the author of the threats.

The existence of a single author of the shipments was already the main hypothesis of the researchers due to the coincidence of the content of the three letters. In addition to the bullets, the letters coincide in the system used to write the threatening note inside and the addressee on the envelope – a letter mold – as well as the language used – in particular, the term “pop” in reference to a shot—, as can be seen in the letter received by Grande-Marlaska, to whose images EL PAÍS has had access: “You have ten days to resign. The time to laugh at us is over. National Police. Civil Guard. You have time against you for the pops ”.

Therefore, the police officers of the investigation consider the threat contained in the letters “serious and credible”, contradicting the statements made in recent days by the leaders of Vox, which have come to point out that they are false and are being treated of a montage. The demonstrations in this regard by the candidate of the far-right party for the Madrid elections, Rocío Monasterio, in a debate on Cadena SER last Friday have ended up blowing up the electoral campaign and the rest of the planned debates have been suspended.