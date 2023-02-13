More than 25 years have passed since the death of Diana of Wales in a tragic car accident in Paris. When we thought that no more secrets and intimacies about her life could be revealed, this week, specifically on Thursday, February 16, some letters written by Lady Di during their separation go up for auction, in which she tells in detail about her feelings and the pressure on the which was subdued. These are 32 letters that Susie and Tarek Kassem, close friends of William and Harry’s mother, received between 1995 and 1996 in which she recounts how she experienced her divorce process.

The Kassem couple have decided to get rid of these manuscripts because they say they feel “a great responsibility having these documents” that they do not want to pass on to their children and grandchildren as it could imply a commitment for them. Therefore, according to the statement from the auction house, the money will go to charitable causes that “were close to the heart” of Diana.

The official statement from the British royal house when announcing the separation between Carlos and Diana spoke of “a friendly decision and both will continue to participate fully in the upbringing of their children.” However, the journey for the princess was very hard and she found her best refuge in her friends. In fact, she does not hesitate to thank her Kasem for her help: “I am immensely touched by how protective you are of me… I’m not used to that!” A year after the separation came the divorce that Harry’s mother called “ugly and hopeless” in one of her letters. “If I had known a year ago what I would experience going through this divorce, I never would have consented,” she wrote.

In another note, she told her married couple about the pressure she feels under: «I apologize for not going to the opera today. I’m going through a very difficult time and the pressure is serious and it’s coming from all sides. Sometimes it’s just too hard to keep my head up and today I’m broken down and just longing for this divorce to go through as the potential cost is tremendous,” she lamented.

In fact, she told them about the espionage to which she was subjected for years. “Since I do not have a mobile phone, it is difficult to talk about personal issues since my line is constantly being recorded,” she wrote, so the letters became her most intimate and sincere way of communicating with those who supported her during these difficult years.

Diana and the Kassems met in August 1995 at the Royal Brompton Hospital in London, during one of the princess’s visits, and since then Susie and Tarek have become her great supporters: “Thank you for all the nice things you you told me on the phone tonight…You have no idea of ​​the joy and trust that you and Tarek have placed in my life and I consider myself extremely lucky,” she told them.

This is not the first time that part of Diana of Wales’s correspondence has been auctioned. In 2021, 40 letters that she sent to her friend Roger Bramble between 1990 and 1997 went on sale. More than 8,000 euros were paid for one of her lots.