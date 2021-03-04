“Some message can be sent when the time comes.” On November 2, 2017, the day before he was arrested in Operation Tandem as the alleged leader of a parapolice plot, retired commissioner José Manuel Villarejo had a telephone conversation with another retired agent who, at that time, was being investigated by a court of Madrid. Villarejo and his interlocutor spoke of a commission of 300,000 euros, hidden money, illegal weapons and a person who had betrayed the second policeman and against whom the commissioner proposed to launch a discrediting campaign. “A job as God intended, to turn it upside down,” Villarejo is heard saying in the recording of this conversation, which was stored in the memory of the phone and fell into the hands of the police when he was arrested. It was to that person that the commissioner proposed to send the “message.”

The episode is picked up by the Anticorruption Prosecutor’s Office in the letter in which it asked this Wednesday to release the policeman due to the impossibility of him being sentenced before serving the maximum of four years of preventive prison contemplated by the legislation, as an example of the “true risk and high level of repetition of criminal conduct ”by Villarejo. In that same letter, the Prosecutor’s Office insisted that the investigation had revealed – there is a specific piece open within the summary on this matter – that the policeman had continued to “control from prison a huge documentation” with which it suspects that he intended to “profit” and “Blackmailing both individuals and State institutions through the programmed dissemination of this sensitive information, in order to obtain their impunity”. Among the documentation intervened last October to this plot hatched from prison there was a part classified as an official secret, about the so-called Operation Catalonia – police actions against the independence movement -, King Juan Carlos, or Podemos and its leader, Pablo Iglesias.

Those documents are, in reality, his last cartridge with which, those who know him, assure that the policeman will try to save himself in his particular judicial marathon. Charged in some thirty cases – most of them different separate pieces of the summary of Operation Tandem -, but also in the case of Little Nicholas and for the alleged stabbing of a woman, Dr. Elisa Pinto. Executives of large companies and banks such as Repsol, Iberdrola, BBVA or Caixabank, police officers and politicians will be dragged along with him to the bench.

“He has no scruples. He is going to do all the damage he can, ”says a policeman who claims to know Villarejo well and who does not hide the rejection he produces. “He is only going to defend himself. What you have to say you will say in court and in Congress [en la comisión de investigación de la Operación Kitchen de espionaje a Luis Bárcenas, donde ha sido citado]… depending on what interests you ”, rebuts another agent, who admits that he remains friends with the commissioner. Along these lines, Villarejo himself assured this Wednesday when he was released from prison: “My role will only be to defend myself.” Prison workers who have dealt with Villarejo these years believe, however, that he will do more. “He is very intelligent and sibylline. He will do things without showing his face ”, they say. And they give an example of the content of the telephone conversations that he had with the outside world: “As you know that they have been intervened by court order, in some of them he has hinted to have data on specific people.” One of them, the director of the prison, whom he accused of the searches and searches of the cell to which he was subjected. Another, the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, about whom he claimed to have compromising information that he never specified.

Sources from the Public Prosecutor’s Office are convinced that this has, in fact, been their strategy in recent years. Sometimes he threatens. Others, show the cards. But he always has an ace up his sleeve. He did it long before he was arrested, when his name was starting to get peppered in court cases. Then his tentacles reached far and he had powerful friends who helped him to remove anyone who threatened his privileged position in the Police, which allowed him to treasure a wealth of more than 25 million euros, according to the summary. That web of influences, woven from his relationships with governments that followed one another over decades and to whom he offered to do the jobs that other policemen did not want, made him believe that he enjoyed impunity and that it would reach him even after he retired in June of 2016.

He reflected it in his notebooks, in which he wrote down all his contacts with politicians, journalists, businessmen and policemen. On June 6, 2017, a few months before his arrest, he pointed out. “Chisco [alias con el que se refería Francisco Martínez, ex número dos de Interior con el primer gobierno de Mariano Rajoy e imputado en el caso Kitchen]: Called to give encouragement. I appreciate the call ”. A month later he wrote: “ILH [el empresario Ignacio López del Hierro, marido de la exministra María Dolores de Cospedal]: Meet at 11 am at the Villa. He says he will speak so that MD [en referencia a Cospedal] and the M of I [Ministerio del Interior] take action and leave me alone. Catalonia theme ”. On September 11 of that same year, less than two months before her arrest, she noted: “Very receptive, Cospe. Pending your response ”.

And if the contacts failed, he had his recordings, his latest life insurance. In February 2017, when he sensed that at any moment a judge was going to order his arrest and the subsequent search of his home, Villarejo recorded the conversation he had with a journalist in which he said defiantly: “I will tell the secretary [judicial]: ‘take note, they are taking this, an affidavit from a lady named Corinna [en referencia a Corinna Larsen, examiga íntima del rey Juan Carlos I] I don’t know what this says, here it is ”. In that same audio, the curator boasted of copies: “Don’t worry about me breaking it because I have many copies (…) But silly, if I have seven copies obviously! I have seven copies and three of them abroad ”.

Three months later, and still at liberty, he threatened to use part of the supposedly sensitive material that he treasured. It was in the complaint that he presented at the National Court against General Félix Sanz Roldán, former director of the National Intelligence Center (CNI) and whom he considers his main enemy. In that complaint –which was finally not admitted for processing– Villarejo accused the military of having “fabricated” false evidence against him in the case of Little Nicholas, but also claimed to have 23 dossiers on allegedly irregular actions of the secret service.

The arrest and subsequent entry into prison did not stop Villarejo, although the way in which he supposedly delivered his warnings did. Thus, in July 2018, two digital newspapers published the audio of the conversation that he had had with Corinna Larsen in London, in which she gave details about alleged illegal activities of Juan Carlos I. The commissioner then rushed to send a letter to the judge in which he distinguished himself from the diffusion of the recording, but also dropped that part of the documentation that had been intervened “could affect high institutions of the State.”

He has also taken advantage of his statements before the judge, in which he has always defended his innocence, to threaten with revelations on issues already tried, such as the jihadist attacks of 11-M. And he has written press releases against those he considered responsible for his situation, slipping veiled threats to those he considered his enemies and the monarchy. “Is the extremely serious damage that is being inflicted worth it? [sic] to the Crown, irreversibly eroding the figure of a monarch to whom we Spaniards owe so much? ”, said one of them and later spoke of the then almost unknown investigation of the Swiss Prosecutor’s Office on the accounts of Juan Carlos I. In one of the past August called the situation of the King Emeritus a “Calvary” and threatened to uncover a hundred new scandals, without specifying it.

“Hated” by his former colleagues and faced with many of those who previously supported him for having dragged them into his judicial fall, the commissioner believes he still has one last letter: the fear that causes him to pull the blanket now that he is on provisional freedom. An example of that power that he still believes he treasures was reflected in one of his notebooks in June 2016. After talking with his then boss, Commissioner Eugenio Pinto, the main operational command of the National Police at that time, Villarejo wrote to hand: “He is worried about what he would declare against Cosi [Ignacio Cosidó, director general de la Policía Nacional en el primer Gobierno de Rajoy]. In the end I told him that I was going with a low profile and to be calm ”.