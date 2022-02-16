Culiacan, Sinaloa. After the name of the Materia Museum was changed on social networks in the first days of November and returned to Sinaloa Science Centerthe known facade letters of the property also returned.

This as part of the renovation that is undergoing in the institution and the preparations for the reopening of the museum with new exhibitions and rooms, according to the information released by the press department of the place.

Part of the installation of the letters on the facade of the building. Photo: Ricardo Nevarez

It is worth mentioning that the change occurred after the beginning of the administration of the governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha Moya, and days after the appointment of Carlos Karam Quiñones as the new general director of the place.

The name change provoked hundreds of reactions on the official Facebook account of the Sinaloa Science Centera large part of them celebrated the modification and pointed out that it would be important that it also return its essence of promoting scientific culture, technology and science, and not only its original name.