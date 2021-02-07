The writer Luna Miguel, in an image of her Instagram account.

Agatha Christie would have been a good instagramer. He could have uploaded photos from his many trips. Of the teas he drank before the desert in half-empty hotels in the Middle East. And it could have given some clue as to what he was writing. “I would have loved to have a look at one of your notebooks, or that you would have written posts cryptic those 11 days that she spent missing! ”. The one speaking is Javier Castillo (Málaga, 33 years old), writer of best-seller as The snow girl and instagramer. His account has more than 370,000 followers. And what does he do with it? “What I wish Agatha Christie had done with hers: tell things about my life. Because we writers not only write, we do many other things, “he says.

His use of the social network is not, however, narrative. What the reader can do is spend some time with him every day, because above all he does direct. That is, he records himself for part of the day explaining or doing something that he relates to his books. “I spend some time before lunch or after dinner to chat with the readers out there. Instagram is not only what you teach but in my case about everything you receive. It’s a rare day when someone can’t make me cry, ”he says. He recently moved out. He narrated a good part of the process. He asked his followers to name his new office. Would you say that they read to you, or that they should be separated from their readers? “I think that if they haven’t read me, they are thinking of doing it,” Castillo replies.

Very different is the case of the poet, writer and editor Luna Miguel (Alcalá de Henares, 30 years old). For her, Instagram “is another narrative tool.” That is, one in which she tells herself. Part of his work in progress. “It is a kind of diary. Very aesthetic. It is not different from what I did in my photoblog at 12 years old, or in my blog at 18. I have been on Instagram since I was 22 and I do not upload photos that do not have a very specific and very personal meaning. And I’m also doing small sagas. While writing Hot, for example – his latest book, a powerful autobiographical essay on love, heartbreak and desire – he was making little aphorisms. Then i had my series Put face of. No, I don’t think that life and work are more indistinguishable today than ever, they always have been, ”he says.

“One day we will die and all our production on social networks will be an anecdote in our literary construction. Or not. This is something the publishers of the future will decide. Someone will remember us and when that someone remembers us we will not be able to control what they will remember, as Safo said. There will be those who remember a post from Instagram, and whoever remembers a poem ”, he considers. The poet has almost 40,000 followers on that social network. And isn’t there something dangerous about becoming a character? When the reader knows everything that happens to us, isn’t he running the risk of needing to add action to your life? “There is a danger there, yes. But I want to think that I am the same person when I live and when I write, but also that doing so changes me ”, he answers.

Laura Ferrero (Barcelona, ​​37 years old) has just published a collection of stories, People don’t exist (Alfaguara), which, in some way, appears in what he publishes on his very literary Instagram. If those seem like elaborate moments that literature captures and stays forever — a bit like the way Lucia Berlin used to make each rare moment a profound story — his posts (they have 20,500 followers) are small sparks passed through the screen filter that “mix books with life.” What illustrates them tends to evoke rather than show. “It is something spontaneous, an idea that arises from a literary reading of reality,” he says. Does your Instagram feed your work? “No, they are different things, one is a flash, the other something that haunts me,” he says.

A notebook in full view of the world

“I could say that my Instagram is a notepad, the classic writer’s notebook, in full view of the whole world”, says Sabina Urraca (San Sebastián, 37 years old), author of Prodigy girls (Fulgencio Pimentel) and at the head of an also extremely literary account (close to 9,000 followers) in which the literature of the absurd, one would say, commands. In fact, his only intention is “to have fun and have fun,” he says. “I am living, I am thinking, I see something in the street and that triggers an idea, and I share it. It is true that a kind of literary voice or intention is being created. In a natural way, a character is also created ”, he says.

For her “it is inevitable that those bits and pieces of the life that I am living or inventing from things that I see slip into writing”, she affirms. Because when you write a post is already creating. “I take the mass of reality and model something a little different,” he says. And stop feeling lonely. “There is a Camille Laurens character who says, ‘The Internet is both the shipwreck and the life raft.’ The same thing happens to me with Instagram. Writing is very lonely. Instagram makes it less so. I feel that there are many of us writing, and reading, and I have a certain sense of community ”, explains Urraca. Something like this happens to María Oruña (Vigo, 45 years old), but with her readers.

Oruña disguises himself as his characters and talks to his dog, Gordon. She keeps her personal life on the sidelines because for her the social network is basically “a work tool”, that is, something promotional, in which the right clues are given and they are clues for her readers. Oruña is convinced that her followers (12,000) are readers. Because your account above all is of interest to them. And perhaps it is no coincidence that it was born, unlike the rest, in the seventies. For Ferrero, clearly, “there must be something generational in the degree of exposure” of each one. “The self was not something that mattered when we were growing up, and maybe that’s why we hide more,” he adds.