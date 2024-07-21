“My fellow Americans, over the past three and a half years, we have made great progress as a nation. Today, America has the strongest economy in the world. We have made historic investments in rebuilding our nation, reducing the cost of prescription drugs for seniors, and expanding affordable health care to a record number of Americans. We have provided essential care to a million veterans exposed to toxic substances. Passed the first gun safety law in 30 years. Appointed the first African-American woman to the Supreme Court. And passed the most significant climate legislation in the history of the world. America has never been better positioned to lead than we are today.

I know that none of this could have been done without you, the American people. Together, we overcame a once-in-a-century pandemic and the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. We protected and preserved our democracy. And we revitalized and strengthened our alliances around the world. It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your president. And while it was my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interests of my party and the country for me to step down and focus solely on fulfilling my duties as president for the remainder of my term.

I will speak to the nation later this week in more detail about my decision. For now, let me express my deepest gratitude to everyone who worked so hard to see me re-elected. I want to thank Vice President Kamala Harris for being an extraordinary partner in all of this work. And let me express my sincere appreciation to the American people for the faith and trust you have placed in me. Today, I believe what I have always believed: that there is nothing America cannot do when we do it together. We just need to remember that we are the United States of America.”

Joe Biden