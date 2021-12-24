Just two days to go Christmas, and with it the visit of Santa claus, Tigres fans are excited about their team so that next year it will paint better than 2021.
It is now when the fans will take the opportunity to write their letter to the paunchy in red to request some requests. Here we present you what they will be best wishes of the public for the feline set.
While it is true that the star forward of the Tigers, André-Pierre Gignac He still has a contract for a while, the fans want the French to end his career with the club.
The attacker ends his employment relationship on June 30, 2024, although there have been clubs that seek to sign up to the ‘Big Mac’.
At 36 years of age, there is a high probability that he will retire in Tigres, and that will be requested by the fans in their letter to Santa.
In recent years the Tigres team has been characterized by the ‘bombshell’ hires it carries out.
However, for this leg market, very little has been reported about the interest of a renowned signing.
It is for that reason that the fans and always faithful will ask as a Christmas gift a reinforcement of international stature to once again break the market for legs.
One of the players that unleashed the most controversy in 2021 was Carlos Salcedo. The ‘Titan’ was involved in controversy after his mockery, extra-court issues and mistakes on the field.
Although it is true that he scored one of the most important goals in the Liguilla, it is still not to the liking of the fans who want him to leave the club as soon as possible.
On the other hand, the most recent hiring of Tigres is that of Sebastián Córdova. The player with an Americanist past arrived after not being required in the Coapa team, so the ‘Piojo’ requested his signing.
The fans are waiting to see their level when defending the Tigres shirt. Although the player has a great weight on his shoulders and this will be his litmus test.
The ‘U’ fans will ask Santa for Córdova to resume his level of play that was known one day, so that in this way he can shine in his new team.
In this year that is about to end, the feline public wants the next one to be started on the right foot and they can seal their participation with the long-awaited title.
With one more championship they would be equaling the León in cups, who has 8. That is the importance of being able to get the highest medal, the same that they reached in the Clausura 2019.
