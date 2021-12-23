The Rayados de Monterrey team continues to carry out pre-season training for the 2022 Clausura Tournament. This Wednesday was their last day of concentration, as they will be breaking ranks to spend the December holidays in the company of their loved ones.
For their part, and only two days before Christmas, the fans of La Pandilla are ready to write their letter and make some requests to Santa. Here’s what most royal fans are going to ask for.
It will be on Saturday March 19 when Monterrey takes the field of the University Stadium to measure forces against the staunch rival of the Tigres UANL.
The striped fans will be asking Santa to get the three points in that game, since that way they could end the hegemony of the felines.
It should be noted that the last time they met was on September 19 of this year, with a favorable score for ‘Vasco’ 2-0.
One of the footballers who is not having a good time is Vincent Janssen. The ‘Toro’ has not retaliated his high salary or the amount for which Monterrey paid at the time.
Since his arrival to the team in 2019 he only had one good tournament and from then on his level has been low. It must be taken into account that the injuries have not left him in peace and now the board is looking for accommodation at any cost.
Another element that did not have a good time in the year that is about to close was Jesus gallardo.
The Mexican side was the target of constant criticism for his poor performance, which he dragged in the games where he was called up to the Tricolor.
Now, the public of the Monterrey team will ask the paunchy to return the magic to the national defender.
On the other hand, the player Rodolfo Pizarro could be back in Liga MX after a brief stint in American soccer.
The winger is not having a good time with Inter Miami and has offers from Mexican teams, one of them being Monterrey.
The fans will ask Santa to grant them the chance to have Pizarro back, who was one of the most outstanding elements in obtaining the most recent championship.
Without a doubt, among the main requests from fans is that of a new title.
The faithful northern public wants Monterrey to achieve the sixth star, which has been denied repeatedly.
