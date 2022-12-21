Guillermo Ochoa had a more than interesting year. With Club América, the veteran goalkeeper had two quite acceptable seasons, although the team did not achieve its goal: reach the final and lift the Liga MX title. The Mexican goalkeeper attended his fifth World Cup in Qatar 2022 and played his third fair.
Ochoa saved a very important penalty against Robert Lewandowksi himself in the Tri’s first game in the tournament. However, El Tri did not have the expected performance and was left out of the group stage for the first time since 1978. To close a hectic year, the 37-year-old goalkeeper will return to European soccer to play with Salernitana in Serie A.
As the Christmas holidays are approaching, these are some requests that the charismatic goalkeeper could ask Santa Claus:
Unlike some veterans, such as Andrés Guardado, Guillermo Ochoa has not spoken about his retirement from the Mexican National Team. Could it be that the Mexican goalkeeper has in mind to be the first player to attend six World Cups? It is something that should not be ruled out. The player would arrive at the 41-year-old World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
After the elimination of El Tri in the World Cup, Ochoa has not silenced his criticism. The goalkeeper has requested that structural changes be made in Mexican soccer and asked that in view of the 2026 World Cup the tricolor team seeks to participate in competitions such as the Asian Cup and the Copa América to have better preparation. Will this petition be granted?
His signing with Salernitana surprised more than one. Ochoa will try his luck in Europe again. This will be his fifth club in European football after having played in Ajaccio, Málaga, Granada and Standard de Liège. With the previously mentioned clubs his performance was irregular. Will the fifth be the charm?
#letter #Santa #Claus #Guillermo #Ochoa
Leave a Reply