In February 1916 a very personal letter addressed to “My Dearest Katie” was sent which for some reason never ended up reaching her.

AND it took more than 100 years for the envelope with which it was sent to reach the address where Katie was thenin an apartment in Crystal Palace, in the north of Norwood, an area located in south London.

It was in 2021 when Finlay Glen received at his home in Hamlet Road, in Crystal Palace, the envelope with a Bath postmark and a stamp with the image of King George V for the value of 1d, as a penny was called a century ago. .

“Obviously, we were quite surprised and puzzled as to how it could have been around for over 100 years,” Glen said.

The British postal service, the Royal Mail, acknowledged that it was still “not knowing what happened in this case.”

No one knows how a letter – sent two years before World War I rationing was introduced in Britain and when King George V had been on the throne for only five years – went undelivered for so many years.

Curiosity

Although the 2000 Postal Services Act makes it an offense to open mail not addressed to oneself, Glen said it seemed “fair” to open it when he realized it was from 1916 and not 2016.

“If I have committed a crime, I can only apologize,” added the 27-year-old theater manager.

The letter was written to “my dearest Katie”, the wife of a stamp dealer known as Oswald Marsh.

According to Stephen Oxford, editor of the Norwood Review, a quarterly local history magazine, Marsh was widely recognized for his work and was often required to testify as an expert in stamp fraud cases.

The letter was written by Christabel Mennell, a family friend and daughter of Henry Tuke Mennell, a wealthy local tea merchant, while on vacation in Bath, a city in southwest England.

In the text, Mennell stated that she felt “quite ashamed of myself after saying what I said”, and that she had been feeling very miserable as a result of “a very bad cold”.

look to the past

Speaking about the find, Oxford said it was “very unusual and actually very exciting in terms of giving us a clue into the local history and the people who lived in Norwood, which was a very popular place for the upper middle classes in the late from 1800”.

“Crystal Palace generated a huge influx of very wealthy people, so finding out about someone moving to the area possibly for that very reason is absolutely fascinating,” the historian added.

Asked what he would do if the sender’s or recipient’s relatives contacted him, Glen replied that it’s “an incredible part of his family history that has turned up. If they want, they can come.”

A Royal Mail spokesman commented: “Incidents like this happen very rarely, and we’re not sure what happened in this case.

“We are aware that people will be intrigued by the story of this 1916 letter, but we have no further information about what might have happened,” he lamented.

Remember that you can receive notifications from BBC News World. Download the latest version of our app and activate them so you don’t miss out on our best content.