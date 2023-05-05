The roll call practically remembers everything by heart: Ninetta Ansaldi, the class leader, the talented Todaro, the Occorsio and Simonetti brothers, the beautiful Pescatori and her classmate Cianfarani. Fiorella Ingrao, an elderly class of 1925, a former student of the Giulio Cesare high school in Rome, launched an appeal via social media through her niece, in the hope of being able to see one of her old schoolmates again at the age of 97.

“Hello group, I am writing here because it is the only contact channel that will perhaps help me fulfill a small but important wish for my 97-year-old grandmother – reads Valentina’s post – Yesterday she called me at home and told me that, based on my ‘young’ age and my experience with social media, I should have found a way to send this message ‘over the internet’. Although she has a smartphone at 97 and uses whatsapp better than me and Google to look for solutions to the most difficult crossword puzzles, we still haven’t opened a Facebook profile for her (perhaps it’s not the case) and, at this point, I feel messenger of his letter which he wrote in his fist on a squared sheet (his favorite sheets given that grandmother Fiorella taught mathematics and physics at the Caterina Volpicelli classical high school behind Porta Pia)”.

“I really hope – writes the granddaughter – that even just one of her classmates or sons or grandsons who recognizes her surname can see this announcement and even with just a word give a smile to my grandmother who now lives on memories and good times”.

The young woman then transcribed the content of her grandmother’s letter: “I am Fiorella Ingrao from Rome – born in 1925. I would like to contact some classmate via the internet from the Liceo Ginnasio Giulio Cesare in Corso Trieste in Rome where we attended both the that high school (section B) up to maturity. I remember a few names such as: Ninetta Ansaldi, the class head Di Cristofaro, the talented Todaro, the Occorsio brothers, the Simonetti brothers, Vittorio Lumia, Giovanni Cesareo Bracco, Nora Pagano, the beautiful Pescatori, her classmate Cianfarani and so on. And what about the professors: the dantist Martinelli (Italian), the Prof Marani (Latin and Greek), the professor Bardone (mathematics and physics) the professor Nicolosi (chemistry) and others … I look forward to your signal Fiorella Ingrao “.