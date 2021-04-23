Thank you letter ñ we can dream, blink, add, teach and much more. When we were little we learned onomatopoeia yum yum and also to put the virgulilla that, by way of hat or eyebrow to the letter n, formed the ñ. Without it, there would be no tomorrow, no year, no nails, no autumn, no piñatas, in Spanish, of course, and we couldn’t have a beer, nor would there be the same construction but with two oes, that vulgar interjection to show anger or bad humor also so Spanish … And the lyrics ñ It is a sign of identity that was not always there and that not only exists in the Spanish language, but that is constantly claimed in it.

The ñ It is the fifteenth letter of the Spanish alphabet and the twelfth consonant. More than 15,700 words in Spanish contain the lyrics ñ and more than 350 begin with that consonant with a palatal nasal sound. On April 23, in which we celebrate the Day of the Book but also since 2010 the Day of the Spanish Language by a United Nations declaration, the letter ñ participates in this tribute for its uniqueness with respect to the rest of the languages ​​in the world and for being a graphic icon of the Spanish language.

You have to go back 200 years, to the beginning of the 19th century, to see the first official recognition of the Royal Spanish Academy (RAE) to the letter ñ when including it in the dictionary in 1803. However, its origin is much older and also more casual, having to go back to the Middle Ages.

Neither the letter nor the sound Jan They existed in Latin, but as it evolved and Romance languages ​​such as Spanish, French or Italian began to emerge, this nasal palatal sound appeared, which means that the air comes out of the nose when pronounced and the back of the tongue becomes rests against the palate, and that we identify as Jan.

In the Middle Ages monks were the scholars of society. Monasteries were the great centers of wisdom, where they served as copyists and scribes and had large libraries. The theory of the origin of the letter ñ Tradition places it at this historical moment due to the lack of scrolls due to their high cost and to save time. Apparently the monks were forced to shorten a few duplicate letters to fit as many words as possible on each line. In fact, one of the first letters ñ of the story we find it in a text dated 1176.

The explanation for this theory is that a horizontal line was written on the duplicate letter that was not suppressed, known today as virgulilla (~) because it looked like a snake. That is, what we know as the letter ñ is actually the result of the abbreviation of two in consecutive: thus, for example, from donna have Mrs.

The sound of the new letter also has its own theory. According to this, the Jan it arose to give voice to some phonemes inherited from Latin that appeared in the 9th century as different ways of transcribing sound. Among these combinations were the double n (nn) in words like annus= year, (mn) in words like damnu= damage, (gn) in words like pugnus= fist, (ng) in words like ringere= quarrel and (ni + vowel) in words like senior= sir.

These letter compositions were an investment of time for the monks, so in their eagerness to economize different adaptations arose according to the languages. Castilian and Galician chose this formula of the ñ -written and pronounced-, while the Portuguese created the combination (nh) (Espanha), the French and Italian opted for the combination (gn) (Espagna) and the Catalan introduced the formula (ny) (Espanya).

The combination of the previous phonemes continued to be used interchangeably until the 13th century, when King Alfonso X, The wise carried out the orthographic reform following its policy of linguistic unification. The monarch, true to his nickname of being a great reader, writer and intellectual of the time, introduced the Jan as the preferred option to reproduce the previous phonetic combinations and thus establish the first rules of Spanish. When its use was widespread throughout the Iberian Peninsula, Antonio de Nebrija included the ñ in the first Spanish grammar of 1492.

But the conquests and the changes of the letter ñ Throughout more than a thousand years of history, they also had a recent shock, and it was that it was even on the verge of disappearing, at least in writing …

The nightmare dates back to the 90s of the last century, when at the request of the then European Economic Community (EEC) it was proposed to eliminate the ñ to favor the uniformity of the keyboards of writing of the technological devices. It was intended in this way to give priority to the free market and to condemn a measure classified as protectionist with Spain and its letter ñ. In fact, the Internet marginalized this letter (along with accents and umlauts), which could not appear in email addresses or web domains in Spain until October 2, 2007.

To Spanish, the second most widely spoken language in the world with almost 600 million people today, and specifically to the ñ, you defenders came from within and from outside the country. Even the Nobel Prize winner Gabriel García Márquez protested vehemently against injustice and outrage: “It is scandalous that the European Community has dared to propose to Spain the elimination of the ñ for business convenience only. The perpetrators of such abuse and arrogance should know that the ñ It is not an archaeological antique, but quite the opposite, a cultural leap from a Romance language that left the others behind by expressing with a single letter a sound that in other languages ​​continues to be expressed with two ”.

The controversy ended when the Spanish Government, to consolidate the protection of the letter ñ, approved a Royal Decree on April 23, 1993 that maintained the obligation of the ñ on keyboards, taking advantage of the Maastricht Treaty, because as the European Union (EU) already existed, it allowed exceptions of a cultural nature.

In the 21st century the letter ñ it has become a widely used symbol to represent the identity of the Castilian language. For example, publisher Bill Teck, author of the Official Dictionary of Spanglish, called the Hispanic culture and its influence in the United States as Generación Ñ and published a magazine with that name. The ñ It has also been the claim of sports teams and organizations such as the Cervantes Institute and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, which have adopted the letter as their brand.

Little by little the ñ it is also becoming normalized in the English language. It appears in English in some terms of Spanish origin, such as jalapeño, piña colada, and El Niño, although other words, such as Spanish cannon, were adapted as canyon, so the Grand Canyon of the Colorado is written Grand canyon. Until the mid-twentieth century the adaptation of the ñ What nn was the most common in English, as in the phrase Battle of Corunna, but nowadays Spanish spelling is almost always respected, and there is even an association, Society for the Advancement of Spanish Letters in the Anglo Americas (SASLAA), which is in charge of promoting the permanent adoption of the ñ in the English language.

But although we are the ones who boast the most about the ñNeither the letter nor the phoneme are exclusive to Spanish. In the Iberian Peninsula, both Galician and Asturian and Basque use it to a very limited extent. In Latin America there are many indigenous languages ​​such as Mixtec, Zapotec, Otomí, Quechua, Aymara, Mapuche and Guaraní that also have the ñ in their alphabets. Other cultures that also had contact with Spanish have the ñ, such as the papamiento from Curaçao, the tagalog and apricot from the Philippines, the bubi from Equatorial Guinea or the chamorro from Guam.

It is also used by Crimean Tatar, Malay and Nauruan, and in the case of many Senegalese languages, for example in the Wolof language, the ñ it is used as in Spanish for the palatal nasal sound. Senegal is unique among West African countries in the use of this letter. Likewise, in the Tetun language of East Timor, the ñ to represent the same sound in Portuguese loanwords represented by nh.

Long live, therefore to the letter ñ on the Day of the Spanish Language. It is the only letter that originated in Spain and that despite its exceptionality, since it is very rare and in a text it usually appears only 0.3 times out of 100 words, it contains personality, both in its graphics and in its pronunciation, an important part of the Hispanic cultural identity in the world.