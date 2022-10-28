This week at least thirty Democratic MPs, among which the names of Jamie Raskin, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Cori Bush, Ro Khanna and Ilhan Omar, wrote a letter to Joe Biden asking him to activate every possible channel to establish a diplomatic dialogue with Putin and reach a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Shortly after that letter, on US Congressional headed paper (dated October 24), became public knowledge, the deputies who drafted it retracted their own word, first with a clarifying statement, then taking everything back and taking the distances.

The affair triggered a mega-controversy over the traitorous deputies of the support for Zelensky: in the general embarrassment, therefore, a series of unpleasant blameworthiness began among the signatories, who blamed their assistants for making the letter public. adding that it was actually written last July. With lots of excuses and justifications longer than the letter itself.

“History teaches us that silencing the Congressional debate on war and peace has never ended things well,” Ro Khanna, a California Democrat MP, said in an interview.