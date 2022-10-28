This week at least thirty Democratic MPs, among which the names of Jamie Raskin, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Cori Bush, Ro Khanna and Ilhan Omar, wrote a letter to Joe Biden asking him to activate every possible channel to establish a diplomatic dialogue with Putin and reach a ceasefire in Ukraine.
Shortly after that letter, on US Congressional headed paper (dated October 24), became public knowledge, the deputies who drafted it retracted their own word, first with a clarifying statement, then taking everything back and taking the distances.
The affair triggered a mega-controversy over the traitorous deputies of the support for Zelensky: in the general embarrassment, therefore, a series of unpleasant blameworthiness began among the signatories, who blamed their assistants for making the letter public. adding that it was actually written last July. With lots of excuses and justifications longer than the letter itself.
“History teaches us that silencing the Congressional debate on war and peace has never ended things well,” Ro Khanna, a California Democrat MP, said in an interview.
The story is sobering because, beyond the debate denied to Congress, for the first time since the beginning of the war deep divisions emerge among the Democrats, and at least a fair form of dissent within Congress, with respect to the US role. in the Ukrainian conflict.
But this also affects some Republican MPs (who have always been known to be close to the Big Army lobby), some of whom not only voted against aid to Kiev but now also openly criticize the use of public finances in this war. All in the midst of a searing political climate due to the upcoming mid-term elections.
The letter, while significant, is unlikely to change President Biden’s foreign policy, who still enjoys broad support in Congress.
Suffice it to say, in fact, that the United States has so far approved over 60 billion dollars in aid to Ukraine: this is the largest amount (since the Vietnam war) that the United States has ever allocated, to a single country, in the ‘span of a single year. And they are by far the largest contributor among the various countries that send weapons.
Proof of the fact that this war, for Washington, goes far beyond the defense of Ukrainian democracy and the safeguarding of international law.
