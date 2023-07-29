On Thursday, while the President of the Republic Dina Boluarte finalized the details of her speech for July 28, the date on which the independence of Peru is commemorated, a group of fifteen Democratic congresswomen from the United States sent a letter to the Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the highest foreign policy authority of the North American giant. The purpose was to alert him to what is happening in Peru, a country mired in social upheaval since Boluarte crossed the presidential sash last December after the failure of Pedro Castillo’s self-coup d’état.

EL PAÍS has had access to the document, headed by Joaquín Castro (Texas) and Sydney Kamlager-Dove (California), Democrats of the highest rank in the Subcommittee on Foreign Affairs of the Western Hemisphere of the House of Representatives. The main point of the letter is “the lack of accountability of the Peruvian security forces, responsible for the disproportionate and lethal use of force against protesters in recent months that reflects the underlying corruption and impunity that have undermined democracy in Peru and contributed to widespread political disillusionment. Between December and February, the most critical months for the mobilizations, 49 civilians died due to military and police repression, another 11 civilians died due to roadblocks, and seven soldiers and one policeman lost their lives in the context of the conflict. The protests have been reactivated since July 19.

The representatives of the Chamber consider that, given their deep bilateral relationship, “the United States has a responsibility to work actively with the leaders and civil society of Peru to guarantee that those responsible for human rights violations are held accountable and thus support a process of political reconciliation”. Failure to do so would be “a turning point in Peru’s democratic history and will only exacerbate insecurity in the region, encourage non-democratic actors, and increase irregular migration.”

In the letter —which has also been sent to the United States ambassador to Peru, Lisa Kenna— they emphasize that the bulk of the protesters “were indigenous and rural people from marginalized regions who face the highest rates of poverty, discrimination and have a less access to public services. They denounce that despite the fact that the Ombudsman described the majority of the protesters as peaceful, “Peruvian officials insinuated that they were criminals and terrorists.”

The parliamentarians in the document have made a list of six measures that they request from the State Department, the body responsible for international relations and foreign policy. The most drastic consists of “coordinating with the United States Department of Defense to temporarily suspend joint exercises or cooperation with units of the Peruvian security forces, allegedly responsible for human rights violations, as well as conducting an investigation into whether said units received security assistance from the United States.” If proven, they demand that “additional assistance be restricted.”

They also urge the establishment of an Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts in Peru to provide legal and technical assistance to clarify the murders, a recommendation already made by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR). In turn, they ask that support be provided to the Peruvian Prosecutor’s Office to “guarantee exhaustive, prompt and impartial investigations.” They are concerned that after several months “the Peruvian government has still not taken significant steps to hold the perpetrators of these abuses accountable.”

From the office of congressman Joaquín Castro (Texas) they tell EL PAÍS that “there has not been a public update on what evidence has been collected or who is being investigated and members of civil society have expressed serious concerns about the lack of transparency and urgency in the process. “An Amnesty International report found that decision-makers at the highest levels also actively tried to hide the weapons that were used to kill the protesters,” they continue.

In another fragment of the letter, a series of events involving the Peruvian Congress is listed, an institution whose disapproval is usually around 90% in polls. They denounce the departure of the interim Ombudsman, Eliana Revollar, in retaliation for having come out against the “villainization of the protesters by the government” to elect José Gutiérrez in his place, a former congressman “without experience or knowledge in human rights”. They also record his rejection for the “replacement of six of the seven members of the Constitutional Court in a process that lacked transparency and clear criteria for the selection of candidates.”

In addition to Joaquín Castro (Texas) and Sydney Kamlager-Dove (California), the motion is signed by Nanette Díaz-Barragán (California), president of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus; Raul M. Grijalva (Arizona), member of the Natural Resources Committee; Jim McGovern (Massachusetts), member of the Rules Committee; Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (New York), of the Hispanic Caucus. The list is completed by Cori Bush (Missouri), Lloyd Doggett (Texas), Adriano Espaillat (New York), Chuy Garcia (Illinois), Hank Johnson (Georgia), Eleanor Holmes-Norton (Columbia), Jan Schakowsky (Illinois), Melanie Stansbury (New Mexico) and Juan Vargas (California).

In short, the fifteen signatories express “serious concerns about the growing threats to human rights, democracy and the rule of law in Peru” and “hope that the administration of the president of the United States, Joe Biden, sees the urgent imperative to support the Peruvian people during this crucial moment”.

