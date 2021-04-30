If a letter from the DGT arrives in your mailbox soon, it may be a fine, for example, for speeding, or a important notice that from the General Directorate of Traffic are sending to the drivers.

This is the notification of a change in the General Vehicle Regulations, approved by Royal Decree 2822/1998, of December 23. This modification, approved in the Royal Decree 265/2021, of April 13, has to do with vehicles at the end of their useful life.

The objective of this modification is to eliminate what are known as zombie cars, that is, those vehicles that were temporarily drop but they have continued to circulate on the roads without insurance, without paying the road tax and without passing the ITV.

According to data from the DGT, in 2019 132,459 temporary casualties, which represents 50% of the total of circulation losses. The other 50% corresponds to the final ones. This increase has motivated the DGT to establish a one year time limit so that a vehicle can be withdrawn from circulation.

These temporary casualties may be extended upon request to the Traffic Headquarters as maximum two months before of the termination date of the temporary leave. If the extension is not requested, the DGT will activate the circulation of the vehicle.

From the DGT they hope that this measure will serve to “Avoid the abusive use of the temporary leave that some workshops carried out with the aim of avoiding the obligation to take a vehicle to an Authorized Treatment Center (CAT) at the end of its useful life ”.

Therefore, this letter that will reach the vehicle owners who have requested the temporary cancellation will inform them of the administrative situation in which the car is, as well as remind them that despite the temporary cancellation, they are still responsible. custody of the vehicle: “With this letter we hope put on alert those people who may have been deceived, thinking that they surrendered their vehicle to be discharged permanently and yet, they only made a temporary discharge, “said the deputy deputy director of vehicles of the DGT, Susana Gómez.

If you have a ‘zombie’ car you should know that the fine can amount to 3,000 euros. 500 euros for driving with the car canceled; for driving without insurance, 2,500 euros and for not having passed the corresponding ITV, 200 euros.

This amendment to the regulation also includes other news related to the definitive cancellation of the vehicle ex officio, due to transfer to another country, or the obligation to pass an ITV for vehicles that, after suffering a serious accident, are declared a total loss and the owner intends to continue driving with it or transfer it to a third party.