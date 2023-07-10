The letter written by Kledi Kadiu’s wife, Charlotte Lazzari, for her son Gabriel, who will be two in August, is moving. The little one suffers from meningoencephalitis, an inflammation that affects the meninges and the brain, diagnosed a few days after birth due to fever and severe convulsions. Amici’s former dancer has repeatedly spoken publicly about his son’s illness. Her wife, Charlotte, has now shared on her social networks a beautiful letter full of love towards her baby, accompanied by a photo of her in the stroller while she caresses him.

“Gabriel, one day I will tell you how strong you were” writes Charlotte Lazzari, speaking with an open heart: “I will tell you the moments in which we have been together but also those in which I have not been at all. I will do it because you deserve absolute truth and to remind you that often the steepest and most difficult climbs hide panoramas that take your breath away. For me, you are already that panorama because every day spent with you is a show worth paying the ticket for”. The first comment to the post is from Kledi: “Our great love”. Many messages of affection and closeness from followers.