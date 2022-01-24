Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE).- My very dear series…: I am Miguel Angel Gonzalez. I hope you remember me, even though it will be 74 years ago on August 21, almost three quarters of a century, that in Havana, and on behalf of Cuba, I signed the agreement so that we would play you every year.

Éric del Valle signed for Panama; Jorge Córdoba, for Puerto Rico; Sebastián Atriles, for Venezuela, and for Organized Baseball, George Trautman.

It amazes me, my dear Series, that they are playing you the same as how the first one was played. All they have done is increase, from four to seven teams, when Cuba finally comes.

Imagine, it seemed like a lot of teams to us, four for six days of action. Now the seven, or the six, have to play in the same six days.

You, my dear Series, are the only thing in baseball that has not progressed in the last 74 years; and there will be no progress while Juan Puello is the top executive of the Caribbean Baseball Confederation and of Mexico.

Since 1981, 41 years ago, very interesting changes have been suggested, such as holding the meetings in several venues, which would take your party every February to more than one country.

But neither Puello nor his minions hear, or they play deaf.

Here, in this here, where we know everything, we are aware that you have become a mere television business. They sell the show, like “The Caribbean Baseball World Series.”

That is why I believe that the international baseball authorities should investigate you, so that the terrestrials find out.

It’s a shame that such a bombastic show as you were, has become these remains of you.

The consolation, if it can be, is that all of baseball is in crisis. One of many tests is the Rays requesting Montreal to host 40 of their 81 home club games. The reason is that, despite having been extraordinary winners in recent years, in Tampa they do not go above 10 spectators per game, which, logically, is a failure.

The Major League team that does not sell, at least, an average of 20,000 tickets per game, is an economic failure.

The ideal, of course, is for you to be the Caribbean Series you deserve to be and for the Rays and everyone in the Majors to be as successful as they once were.

In any case, my dear Series, I wish you the best of the best in this Dominican February and always.

May Father God enlighten those who organize you… Miguel Ángel.



