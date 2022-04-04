Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE).-People from my beloved industry, from my beloved sport, from my favorite show…: It will be 25 years next Friday, already a quarter of a century!, that I came to settle in this peaceful and heavenly place, which we call Hereafter and which you call Beyond.

I remain passionate about baseball, much more so than I have been during my almost 81 years of existence.

Because of that, because of my dedication to this wonderful sport, I have dared to prepare these lyrics for you.

I am not going to go into personal details, because it is not necessary, it is not relevant, nor is my intention to accuse someone.

What I recommend is that you seriously want baseball, because if you don’t, people will go to other of the many shows that are offered today.

Do not demand more from the business than it can give.

And I am authorized to suggest this to you, because, because of baseball, I put my other industries in economic danger several times, like that time with the Anabe strike. It was when I brought everything that other teams needed to survive.

And they survived. We have to cooperate with the other teams, because one cannot play alone. That is to say, the business is the entire League, not the club itself. It must defend itself and the entire League must be helped.

So we will be stronger.

So I ask the Mexican Summer League, the Mexican Pacific League and all other leagues in the country. Gentlemen…: Mexico is the only country in the world where quality professional baseball is played all year round. Mexico can pay for the show 12 months a year. But, for that, they have to present high ball, with the best possible rosters and organized on a harmony, a peace that facilitates the progress of each company and, therefore, of the entire Leagues.

Baseball is the most fun business in the history of mankind, that’s why it demands the greatest attention, the strongest union between its partners, the best intentions of each and every one. Please love and attend baseball as part of your own family, because certainly when you are in this company it is something very different from any other business.

If they think like this, if they act like this, surely we will have the best results in Mexico. From this More Here, I will be aware, vigilant, of everything they do for the good of the sport, the show, the business.

For the entire conglomerate, my best wishes and the assurance that I love you intensely… Alejo.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.