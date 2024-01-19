'The Snow Society' is one of the most shocking films that can currently be seen on Netflix. In addition to following the story of the protagonist, Numa Turcatti, we also meet Gustavo 'Coco' Nicolichone of the youngest crew members, aged 20, present on Flight 571 of the Uruguayan Air Force, which ended up crashing in the Andes mountain range on October 13, 1972.

Although 'Coco' emerged unharmed from the plane crash, he lost his life due to the avalanche that devastated the wreckage of the plane. This tragic scene was represented in the film, directed by the Spanish Juan Antonio Bayona. However, a week before his fateful death, he gave his partner Gustavo Zerbino, another of the survivors, two letters intended for his girlfriend, Rossina Macitelli, and his parents. In the text, he recalled the moments they enjoyed on the beach and the dramatic decision to resort to cannibalism to avoid succumbing to hunger in one of the most inhospitable places in the world.

What did the letter that Gustavo Nicolich wrote to his girlfriend, Rossina, from Los Andes say?

“It's late in the afternoon and it's starting to get a little cold and the wind is blowing. Today was great, a divine sun and a lot of heat, It made me remember the days at the beach with you, but with the difference of going with you to eat at your house. and here I have to stay outside the plane without any food,” the letter from the veterinary student initially said.

“Today, apart from everything, was a bit of a depressive day, since many people became discouraged (we've been here for 10 days), but luckily I haven't gotten discouraged yet, since just thinking about what I'm going to see you again, incredible strength is coming to me. Another cause of the general discouragement is that within a while we will run out of food. We have nothing left but 2 cans of seafood (small ones), 1 bottle of white wine and a little grenadine, which undoubtedly for 26 men (well, also guys who want to be men) is nothing,” 'Coco' wrote.

What was the shocking announcement that Gustavo Nicolich made to his girlfriend, Rossina?

In another part of the letter, Nicolich informs his girlfriend that he is forced to resort to anthropophagy in order to continue fighting for his survival in the Andes.

Gustavo 'Coco' Nicolich was 20 years old at the time of the accident. Photo: The third.

“One thing that will seem incredible to you; It seems to me too. Today we start cutting up the dead to eat them, we have no other choice. For my part, I asked God that this day would never come, but it came and we have to face it with courage and faith because I came to the conclusion that bodies are there because God put them there, and since the only thing that matters is the soul, I don't have to have a big regret. And, if the day came and I could save someone with my body, I would gladly do it,” the letter said.

“When you see me you're going to be scared. I am filthy, bearded, a little skinny, with a large cut on my head, another on my forehead that has already healed, and a small one that I got today working in the airplane cabin, as well as small cuts on my legs and neck. shoulder. But, with everything, I am very well.” Days later, Gustavo Nicolich would die, on October 29, along with 7 companions, in an avalanche that buried them.