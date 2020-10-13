Maybe the best of Grandpa Victor, the documentary that Emilio Ruiz Barrachina has filmed about his friend Víctor Manuel and which is broadcast this Sunday in the essential Essential of La 2, are the songs that Víctor himself sings in a cave accompanied on the piano by his son David San José. With the almost naked voice, without the arrangements of the records, the songbook reveals all its shamanic power. There is something in his verses that comes from the deepest layers of the ground, below the fourteenth floor of the mining shaft, and in those chamber versions, without the baroque liturgy of …

Sign in to continue reading Just by having an account you can read this article, it’s free Thanks for reading EL PAÍS