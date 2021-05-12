Berlin (AFP)

Julian Nagelsmann intends to bid farewell to his team, Leipzig, with his first title as a coach, when tomorrow (Thursday) Borussia Dortmund and his returning star, Erling Haaland, face the German Cup final at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, behind closed doors.

Nagelsmann’s task will be difficult with the deadly Norwegian scorer returning to training, after missing the last match against Leipzig 3-2 Saturday in the league.

Haaland, 20, missed his team’s last two matches against Holstein Kiel 5-0 in the Cup semi-finals and against Leipzig.

Haaland scored 53 goals with Dortmund in various competitions since his move to his ranks in January 2020 from Austrian club Salzburg, and has the opportunity to win his first titles with the German team.

In a rehearsal for the final match, young Englishman Jadeon Sancho shone, and led his team to a fifth successive victory and finished fourth in the Champions League, scoring two goals for his team out of three.

“Even if Haaland plays, I think we have a good chance of winning the final,” said Leipzig defender Lucas Klosterman, who scored during his team’s defeat on Saturday.

Dortmund will be absent from Swiss goalkeeper Marvin Hitz, who is injured in his knee on Saturday, and is replaced by his compatriot Roman Burke.

Dortmund is looking for the fifth title in its history, knowing that it was crowned twice in the current millennium, in 2012 and 2017.

“It’s going to be very strong,” said his defender, Mats Hummels, who has been crowned twice in the competition.

In turn, Dortmund’s sporting director Michael Zürk said: “The trophy started about 85 years ago, and we scored four times, not raising it every year.”

On the other hand, Leipzig was newly established in the year 2009, and it is chasing its first title in the competition, after its big loss in the 2019 final against Bayern Munich 0-3.

Bayern Munich holds the record with 20 titles, compared to 6 for Werder Bremen and 5 each for Schalke and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Leipzig, who beat Werder Bremen 2-1 after extending in the semi-finals, will face a stubborn opponent who won his last five matches, after leaving the Champions League quarter-finals against Manchester City, and the yellow and black team did not lose in the last seven games against Leipzig.

“The record is not breakthrough, we have work to do,” said Nagelsmann, who will coach Bayern Munich from next season.

In 11 matches against Dortmund, coaching LeBezig or Hoffenheim before him, the young coach has only won one orphan.

“The time has come,” Nagelsmann added. “In Berlin we have to do the right thing.”

The 33-year-old coach can go down in history as the youngest coach to win the title, beating Hans-Dieter Tiebenhower who was thirty-five when he led Fortuna Düsseldorf to the 1979 title.

Despite leading Leipzig to the Champions League semi-finals last season, Nagelsmann has one title in his record with Hoffenheim in the U-19 Championship for the 2013-2014 season.

When he joined the team in 2019, he said he wanted to give the team “some titles”, and this was his last chance before the American Jesse Marsh, the current Austrian coach of Salzburg, replaces him.

On the other hand, Eden Terzic wants to make a name for himself after temporarily replacing the Swiss Lucien Favre article, and before he leaves the square to Marco Rosse, who comes from Borussia Monchengladbach.

The 38-year-old coached the Dortmund junior and reserve teams, before assuming the first team assignment temporarily in December.

Terzic recalled when he was traveling to the capital to watch his team play while he was a fan of the club, “I went by car, plane, train of fans and also the coaching staff train”. “Now, for the first time, I will be driving the team bus to Berlin.”