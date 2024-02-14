Do good without looking at who, because later, good will look at you. Florestan.

He driving what did he do government of the Fourth Transformation of the pandemic of Covid was a humanitarian disaster that left more than 800 thousand deathsthree thousand 324 deceased between health personnel and 215 thousand girls and boys orphans of a mother or father, among other insurmountable damages.

The central axis of this disastrous balance was the Dr. Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Health, the anti-covid czar, the same one who opposed the mask, said that it was useful for what it was useful for and was not useful for what it was not useful for; In June 2020, he stated that reaching sixty thousand deaths would be a catastrophic scenario, and when at the end it had multiplied by twelve, it was still there; that López Obrador was a moral force, not one of contagion and he enjoyed good health, false because he already had problems and was so no stranger to contagion due to his moral force, that he fell three times; He assured that influenza killed more than Covidthat he did not represent a threat, and thus the adulatory rhetoric as a priority.

It was the same one that led López Obrador to call for hugging and leaving, because nothing was happening: stating that honey, lemon and Vaporrub were enough; that the detentes protected him; that he had already flattened the curve and the most aggravating thing of all, that the pandemic had suited him like a glove.

And all because the Health authority, instead of applying a health policy, dedicated itself to cultivating the presidential wishes, to telling him what he wanted to hear and giving himself into his arms, to adulation and not to the health crisis.

When one recovers some of the statements of the president and tsar, one understands how Mexico had one of the most devastating performances in the world in the face of the pandemic and that someone, one day, will have to be held accountable.

For now, the Independent Investigation Commission on the Covid Pandemic, chaired by Dr. Jaime Sepúlveda, is already operating, and in April it will give its first results.

And YSQ won't like it, but he will leave, and the verdict will stand.

RETAILS

1. VACCINES.- From the above I must highlight the statement made before Congress by the Secretary of Health, Dr. Jorge Alcocer, who stated that he would not take his grandchildren to be vaccinated, an anti-vaccine statement from the highest health authority in the country;

2. RETIREMENT? – Gustavo Madero announced yesterday that he is cutting his ponytail and retiring from politics this August 30, when his term as senator ends. Madero said that he now has to enjoy life and asked: Didn't he enjoy it? What a failure to recognize when he is 68 years old. But everyone knows when he cuts it; and

3. HAGGING.- López Obrador always recognized Carlos Slim but yesterday he haggled over his merits. When he referred to the growth of his fortune, he said that money is money, and that when the cornfield grows well, it is enough for even the bird. You're welcome, he was heard in his Palmas office.

See you tomorrow, but in private.

