Twenty-five years ago, together with Irish Prime Minister Bertie Ahern, US President Bill Clinton and the leaders of Northern Ireland’s four main political parties, we introduced what came to be known as the Good Friday Agreement (GFA). in English). That pact settled a conflict that had caused thousands of deaths and untold pain and destruction. for decades, and one could even say centuries.

The peace, like the political institutions to which the GFA gave rise, was imperfect and fragile, and remains so. But let’s compare Northern Ireland today with what it was a quarter of a century ago.. It can legitimately be said that what has been achieved is a transformation. Peace has been perpetuated, the economy has doubled in size, and Belfast, a city that used to be covered in barbed wire and crammed with military patrols, is today a thriving European city with a thriving tech industry and lively nightlife.

So we have reasons for a prudent celebration on this anniversary. It is hard to think of another truly successful peace process in recent history.

I am often asked if there are lessons that can be drawn from the GFA for conflict resolution in other parts of the world. The reality is that all conflicts are unique, and they are differentiated by causes, duration, external support and many other factors. Still, some lessons are visible, and worth discerning.

sense of justice

First, peace cannot take root without an agreed framework that is considered conceptually fair by both parties. In the case of Northern Ireland, the core of the GFA was the so-called consent principle: those who want a united Ireland must agree that the North should remain part of the UK as long as a majority there wants it to be. This was a huge concession to unionists in Northern Ireland.

In return, unionists accepted the principle of equal and fair treatment for the nationalist communitypredominantly Roman Catholic, backed by new institutions in areas such as politics and justice, and by recognition, through cooperation with the Republic of Ireland, of the nationalist aspiration for a united Ireland.

The dying peace process between Israelis and Palestinians, based on the so-called two-state solution, demonstrates that a framework alone is insufficient. Consequently, a peace process, secondly, needs the constant attention of those involved. An agreed framework is only the beginning. It is the roadmap, not the destination.

Peace processes are exactly that: a process, not an event

Achieving peace requires time, patience, creativity and a tenacious and tireless determination. Peace processes are exactly that: a process, not an event. Thus we dedicate long years –nine in total– to the implementation, with many crises, setbacks and obstacles along the way. Any one of them could have ended the process if we had not been persevering.

In third place, negotiators should not be afraid to seek outside help. “No one really understands our dispute like we do,” they say. That’s right, but sometimes not understanding the dispute the way they do is the key to resolving it. The interventions by Clinton and US Senator George Mitchell, and the subsequent visit to Northern Ireland and President George W. Bush’s support for the process, came at times that were instrumental in securing financial and political support structures.

The European Union was also looking for ways to help, and the EU’s flexibility in the face of the recent Brexit-related turmoil in Northern Ireland is another classic example of external assistance serving to overcome internal tension. So don’t be afraid of outsiders; use them.

Bill Clinton, former president of the United States, promoted and accompanied the negotiations between the United Kingdom and Ireland. .

Exemplary leadership

That, of course, requires a fourth component: exemplary leadership. Peace in Northern Ireland would never have happened without exemplary leadership. Leaders had to be prepared to tell their followers uncomfortable truths, to accept criticism, and to endure cries of betrayal. On many occasions during the process there were times when the easiest thing to do contradicted what was right. Fortunately, we had leaders who were willing – often at great personal cost – to take the right path, not the easy one.

Fifth, a successful process is more feasible if those involved trust each other. I always tell students that politics is personal, that it has to do with people. Since there are so many difficult issues to resolve, because each person’s politics can point in different, if not opposite, directions, You need to have conversations that are open, candid, and strategic.

Does our partner in the process have a problem? Let’s see it from his point of view. Let’s discuss it. Let’s find a solution together. Friendship can be elusive, but an alliance is not.

Sixth, all parties must recognize that years of conflict will have given rise to the deepest mistrust. Lreaching an agreement is not the same as building trust. The first is formal. the second is emotional. So let’s face it. Finding ways to build trust is an investment that will pay rich dividends.

Finally, never give up. People are very cynical about politics, usually because they see little change in their daily lives. But take a step back for a moment. The broad stroke of the story is like an impressionist painting: what appears blurry up close reveals itself in the distance.

With the twenty-five years that have passed, we can see that the GFA brought about real far-reaching change. Many of those living today have benefited from the agreement. If they know it or if they think about it, it doesn’t matter. What matters is that it was done.

Key moments of a conflict that cost more than 3,500 lives



Northern Ireland suffered three decades of bloody confrontation between the Catholic/Republican and Protestant/Union communities that ended with the Good Friday Agreement, the 25th anniversary of which was signed on Monday of this week. The Protestant population, then the majority of this British region, defended continuing to belong to the United Kingdom while the Catholic wanted reunification with the neighboring Republic of Ireland. This is a summary of that conflict, in which more than 3,500 people died.

The beggining

Violence erupted in 1968, when police forcefully suppressed a peaceful Republican demonstration in Londonderry, the only city in the region with a Catholic majority. The situation degenerates and there are protests and clashes with the police and the Protestant community. Londonderry and Belfast descend into violence and the British army is deployed in the streets of Northern Ireland.

The IRA breaks in

In 1970, the armed group Irish Republican Army (IRA) began a campaign of attacks against the British military. On the other side, Protestant paramilitary groups respond, completely polarizing the two communities. Tensions rise after the violent suppression of a demonstration on January 30, 1972 in Londonderry. The ‘Bloody Sunday’ (Bloody Sunday), the name with which it went down in history, left 13 protesters dead, victims of shooting by British paratroopers.

Government from London

In March 1972, the Northern Irish Parliament was dissolved and London resumed direct control of the regional administration. In 1974, the IRA extended its bombing campaign to England, planting explosive devices in pubs in Guildford, Woolwich and Birmingham, killing a total of 30 people. Besidesthe organization targets high figures and in 1979 assassinates Lord Louis Mountbatten, cousin of Queen Elizabeth II, blowing up his boat. On the same day, the IRA ambushes the army, killing 18 British soldiers.

Hunger strike

A turning point occurs in 1981 when IRA prisoner Bobby Sands and nine comrades die on hunger strike in a Belfast jail to apply for political prisoner status.. His deaths sparked a worldwide movement of sympathy for the Republican cause. In 1982, the political arm of the IRA, the Sinn Fein party, wins its first seats in the Northern Irish assembly. The following year, Gerry Adams takes the reins of the party. The IRA continues to attack and in 1984 attacks the center of power with a bomb against the Grand Hotel in Brighton where Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and her government were staying during a Conservative Party congress. Five people die. In 1992 and 1993, two major attacks on the City of London financial district left four people dead and caused enormous damage.

peace initiatives

The Conservative Prime Minister Edward Heath already tried in 1973 to establish a coalition government between Catholics and Protestants. Thatcher signs a new British-Irish agreement in 1985, with a major concession: she admits that the Republic of Ireland should have a say in Northern Irish affairs. In the mid-1990s, peace efforts ran aground again and the IRA ended its ceasefire. In 1996, he plants bombs in London and Manchester, killing two people and causing extensive damage.

An agreement is reached

In July 1997, after Labor’s Tony Blair became Prime Minister and the IRA declared a new ceasefire, Sinn Fein was invited to the negotiating table. After lengthy negotiations, the Good Friday Agreement between London, Dublin and the Northern Irish political parties is signed on 10 April 1998, with the blessing of the IRA. YoNorthern Ireland regains autonomy, with a coalition government between Protestants and Catholics. Four months after the deal, an IRA splinter group, the Real IRA, bombs a market day in the northern Irish town of Omagh, killing 29 people. This fact, far from breaking the agreement, makes the Northern Irish close ranks in rejection of the attack and reinforce their commitment to peace.

TONY BLAIR

© PROJECT SYNDICATE

LONDON

Former UK Prime Minister and now Executive Chairman of the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change.

