from Health editorial staff

A group of managers, doctors and analysts answered GE Healthcare’s questions about the scenarios and perspectives opened by the pandemic by using innovative solutions

What lessons can be drawn from the experience of more than two years of pandemic in the health sector? This is the question that GE Healthcare, the medical division of General Electric, has addressed to some of the best healthcare professionals in the world (managers, doctors, analysts). Their answers were collected in a white paper entitled “Post call: how a pandemic transformed healthcare for the future” (Post call: how a pandemic transformed healthcare for the future). In general, the vision of a more innovative, flexible and resilient health system emerges, which is “intelligently efficient” and use technology to reduce waste, to ensure greater access to cure virtual



theto strengthen and speed up clinical decision-making by making the most of data management.

Reduce waste The report starts from the consideration that the inefficiency of health systems is a problem of global importance: the World Health Organization has estimated that between 20% and 40% of resources are wasted. Reducing this waste would greatly improve the ability of health systems to provide quality services and improve the health of the population, and what has been experienced during the pandemic can provide some valuable insights into this. First of all, new technologies must support clinicians to make diagnoses faster and more effectively.

Virtual diagnostic aids For example, the report shows that virtual diagnostic aids have been key clinical tools in hospitals that have dealt with Covid-19 peaks: accessible via voice or text, mobile smart devices or computers, these technologies have helped doctors extract patient health dataskipping the time-consuming process of searching electronic health records. See also #Farmacistagreen, Fofi-Boehringer award for pharmacy sustainability

Predictive algorithms to not skip visits The application of predictive algorithms can also help optimize programming to reduce “no shows”, ie cases in which patients do not show up for a visit. Thanks to “intelligent programming” it has in fact emerged that No-show rates can be reduced by 70%. Despite the scheduling of appointments, aimed at maximizing the number based on availability, unplanned cancellations and absences are in fact a constant.

Portable solutions Another positive experience was that of mobile and ready-to-use solutions for performing CT scans in emergency situations, a life-saving tool during the pandemic. With the urgency, the lack of time to build ad-hoc rooms and the primary need to contain the infection, hospitals needed a portable solution that could be placed close – in parking lots or open spaces – and that could be activated quickly.

Triage with artificial intelligence In the various disciplines, from oncology to cardiology to gynecology, the adoption of technologies with Artificial Intelligence applications is growing exponentially: in patient triage, diagnostics and management, right up to the time of treatment. Today there are several powerful AI algorithms incorporated in medical devices such as magnetic resonances, CT, X-rays, ultrasound, as well as applications that rsignificantly reduce bureaucratic tasks such as paper files, records and patient data capture, helping to make physicians’ daily work more manageable.

Reduce the burnout of doctors In fact, technology can also be a useful ally for drastically reducing burnout. About two thirds of the doctors interviewed cite excessive bureaucratic demand as the primary cause of “exhaustion”; more than a third cited the grueling shifts and 8% the stress of treating patients with Covid-19. Digitizing processes using Artificial Intelligence and deep learning allows you to reduce manual workby limiting repetitive tasks and decreasing the likelihood of error: technology therefore makes the process more efficient so that professionals can focus on caring for the patient. See also Covid Italia, Bassetti: "Third in Europe for vaccinated population"

A decisive push towards telemedicine Overall, the pandemic has contributed to a decisive boost in the adoption of telemedicine around the world. In March 2020, during the first days of the pandemic, the US Centers for Disease Control recorded a 154% increase in the number of telemedicine visits. In Asia, where health systems have been dealing with SARS epidemics for some time, hospitals have rapidly implemented telemedicine and remote monitoring technologies for Covid-19 infections. Remote monitoring solutions are rapidly emerging as a reliable and cost-effective technologyboth to connect the hospitals of the most remote areas to those of the cities, and to allow the monitoring of intensive care beds across the different floors of a hospital.

Decentralize care The evolution of virtual care has also indicated a trend: the decentralization of care. Healthcare experts interviewed expect healthcare delivery to take place in an increasingly delocalized way, treating patients directly at home. A technological solution that increases access to quality care and makes it easier for clinicians to examine patients wherever they are are portable ultrasound devices, which include intuitive software and are wireless, capable of delivering clear, high-quality images. quality. Patient data is protected on the device rather than in the cloudtherefore an internet connection is not necessary, which is essential in emergency situations or in areas with underserved populations who may not have access to the internet. See also State emergency extension, Bassetti says yes

Remote clinical training and data management Another virtual solution that proved crucial during the pandemic was remote clinical training, which was essential when clinical support staff were unable to travel to hospitals. There is also a need to improve data management to strengthen clinical decisions. The amount of data produced and potentially useful in the clinical setting is constantly increasing, health systems around the world are overwhelmed by the amount of data they collect, but many do not have the means to transform all this information in those valuable insights they need for more efficient service: Effective use of data requires changing the way it is stored and used.

. Advanced infrastructures Data integration strengthens clinical decision making and patient outcome, providing insights to healthcare professionals when they need it. To facilitate the real-time exchange, analysis and interpretation of data, advanced infrastructures are needed, able to guarantee processing capacity, speed of transmission, security and privacy of information, to allow interoperability between information systems. Finally, the survey notes the growing awareness of the need to strengthen public-private partnerships and collaboration between all elements of the health ecosystem: healthcare facilities, professionals, technological partners and the academic world, maximizing synergies and making the most of the acceleration towards digitalization brought about by the pandemic period.